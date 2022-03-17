Scottsbluff reminds residents of political signs ordinance

City of Scottsbluff officials would like to remind citizens and candidates that according to Scottsbluff City Ordinance 3639, temporary political signs may be located only on private property with permission of the property owner. Temporary political signs cannot be placed in the right-of-way of any public street, alley or other public way. Additionally, temporary political signs can be placed not sooner than 45 days prior to a primary or general election, and shall be removed within ten days following the election.