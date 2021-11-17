Scottsbluff resident and two sons to host book signing event

“The inspiration kind of stemmed from last year, obviously, with 2020 kicking off to be a challenging time, but it also was a mixture of our societal, our governmental problems, that I was having a lot of conversations about with a lot of different people,” he said. “It kind of came to a head where I was frustrated, because I felt I wasn’t doing enough to help our current situation. I’m a big problem-solver. I don’t like to complain about things if I don’t feel I have a positive solution.”

That positive solution came in the form of a book of his own ruminations. While it was a little nerve-racking to put his ideas out there, Jerod said it was worth it to provide something constructive for the public to consume.

“Some of these topics are extremely hard. They’re the toughest. They’re the ones that people fight over in courtrooms, in Senate chambers, over their family table. They’re the things that Americans are having the hardest time dealing with,” he said. “And again, with my efforts in who I am, I wanted to try and reach above and do something positive about it. So yes, it leaves it open to a little bit of vulnerability, but I am confident and happy with the positive, logical and wholesale solution-oriented product that has come to be.”