Scottsbluff resident and two sons to host book signing event

It’s going to be a family reunion unlike any other, and the public is invited to attend.
The Paul Post family will be gathering in Scottsbluff Saturday, Nov. 27, for a three-way book reading and signing. Paul Post, an anesthesiologist at Regional West Medical Center, will be presenting his memoir “Child of the High Plains” alongside two of his sons, Jerod and Jordan, who will each be sharing their own recent publications as well.
Paul’s book serves as fun and personal account of the various adventures he went on as a child growing up on the ranch around Bridgeport.
“Whenever we go someplace, the boys would say, ‘Dad, tell us an adventure.’ And so, I did for years, and they’re pretty funny stuff, pretty crazy stuff, wild stuff, a lot of hair-raising, near-death experience, all sorts of stuff.”
After advice from his son Jordan, he began to write it all down, compile it, edit it and looked for a way to get it published. After getting feedback from a few publishers about not liking the vernacular — “There’s just a lot of goofy sayings in there, and that’s just the way we grew up” — he decided to self-publish with the help of his son Jordan.
The self-publishing experience with his father led Jordan down the path to self-publish an anthology of his own work. Jordan, a Scottsbluff High School alum, former Peace Corps volunteer and current English teacher in Woodland Park, Colorado, will be presenting his book of poetry called “Sounds Like, We’re Still Alive: Poems” at the book signing later this month.
Jordan’s collection of poems has everything from traditional lyrics to vivid slam poetry. He said his work explores concepts of human nature like memory.
“A lot of it has to do with an exploration of what memory (is) and memories mean and look like to any given one person,” he said. “There are certain themes of connectivity, of shared experience, of making sense of symbols and emotions, and a recognition of what it means to be human.”
It was always a goal of his to become an author, and while he didn’t publish his work in the traditional sense, he trusted his craft enough to put it out there for the world to see.
“I reached a point with my collection of poems that I had enough that I felt I trusted the work and my intentions behind it,” he said. “I reached a point in time that I couldn’t ignore it. I reached a point where I was comfortable with the collection, and I just had to get it out. It was kind of a cathartic experience in that regard.”
That was similar to the feeling Jordan’s brother Jerod had when he decided he was going to write a book of his own as well. Jerod, a Scottsbluff High School alum, USMC veteran and current physical therapist in Canon City, Colorado, will be offering his book called “Letters for a New America,” during the book signing event.
Jerod’s book is a collection of essays in which he ponders the various issues the United States currently faces and looks for solutions that he believes just might work.
“The inspiration kind of stemmed from last year, obviously, with 2020 kicking off to be a challenging time, but it also was a mixture of our societal, our governmental problems, that I was having a lot of conversations about with a lot of different people,” he said. “It kind of came to a head where I was frustrated, because I felt I wasn’t doing enough to help our current situation. I’m a big problem-solver. I don’t like to complain about things if I don’t feel I have a positive solution.”
That positive solution came in the form of a book of his own ruminations. While it was a little nerve-racking to put his ideas out there, Jerod said it was worth it to provide something constructive for the public to consume.
“Some of these topics are extremely hard. They’re the toughest. They’re the ones that people fight over in courtrooms, in Senate chambers, over their family table. They’re the things that Americans are having the hardest time dealing with,” he said. “And again, with my efforts in who I am, I wanted to try and reach above and do something positive about it. So yes, it leaves it open to a little bit of vulnerability, but I am confident and happy with the positive, logical and wholesale solution-oriented product that has come to be.”
For both father and sons, these are their first publications, and while each book is quite different than the next, they all supported each other on their writing journeys. Jordan, being the English teacher, was a kind of thread weaving them all together.
“We’re a very tight knit immediate family …That’s extremely important to us,” Jerod said. “We’re obviously a big soundboard for one another, and that’s in our various life events, let alone this situation.”
Jordan said, “I certainly, I guess, feel a proper sense of pride in what we’ve done. And again, this is in check of self-publishing. I guess it represents the collective work ethic of our family. And I would also extend this to my mom’s side of the family, not just my dad’s, that we have a mentality when we approach something that we want to do it to the best of our ability. We want to do it well. We want to do until it’s done.
“…Going back several years, would I ever imagine that we’d have three self-published books from the three of us at this time, the answer is no. … I’m certainly proud of us at this juncture, I look forward to the future.”
For Paul, it’s just special to see his sons accomplish something worthwhile.
“I am extremely privileged to have these authors, these editors, these writers, as my sons,” he said. “I’m proud of them anyway, because they’re good boys. … A father wants his children to do well, if he’s any kind of a dad. And not only are they doing well, but they’re surpassing ‘well.’ They’re accomplishing stuff and getting a name for themselves. They’re making their own way in the world.”
At the end of the day, while the book reading and signing event will celebrate each of their written accomplishments, the idea is to use the day as a celebration of family.
“To me this book signing — we’re not trying to market this, but it’s a celebration that we want to have together as a family,” Jerod said. “With my mom (Debbie Post) being integral to our success and our development as men. … My youngest brother (Jake Post), who is a former Marine, now works in Colorado Springs at a local YMCA for youth development, (and) he’s going to be our master of ceremonies for the event. … It’s a family affair. We want to celebrate; we want to try and give positive vibes and good things to the world.”
The book signing event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff. The book signing will also include readings of excerpts from each of the books by their authors. Copies of each book will be available for cash purchase. They are also available for purchase on Amazon.