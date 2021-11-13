Scottsbluff resident inducted into elite artist organization

From there, members asked him to submit a portfolio to the organization. Members voted on the portfolio and with enough votes, asked him to bring five original pieces of art to the Fort Worth show to be judged along with his interview. The rest, as they say, is history.

“It still kind of seems surreal, so I’m still having a hard time processing all what’s happened,” he said. “It kind of feels almost like 12 years of doing this professionally, and then you have overnight success. But, you know, different art critics in the Western art world have expressed interest in what I’ve been doing.

“It’s interesting how many doors it seems to open up also, and I think that goes to speak for how prestigious the Cowboy Artists of America are, because the vetting process seems to be so intense that when you make it through, people in the Western art world — whether it be gallery show, people that run shows, museums, all that kind of (thing) — automatically want to know about you, because they know that you’ve made it this far vetted by the best Western artists.”

For Bailey, this is, and will likely always be, his crowning achievement of his art career. As a western and wildlife artist, he can’t really think of anything quite like signing the letters “CA” after his name on his artwork.

“I will never do anything bigger in my lifetime,” he said. “…Obviously, you hope you sell paintings for more or get into — I mean, obviously there’s better shows, better galleries. But as far as like the ultimate — any Western artist getting into CA, there’s other milestones, but that’s probably the biggest achievement I’ll ever have in my life.”

