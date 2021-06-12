 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scottsbluff resident killed in Friday crash
0 comments

Scottsbluff resident killed in Friday crash

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of 45-year-old Scottsbluff resident killed in a crash near Gering Friday.

Erin Vigil, 45, of Scottsbluff, died in the crash that occurred just east of Gering on Highway 92.

Troopers and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash at about 9:20 a.m. Deputies located an overturned Chevrolet Tahoe in a north drainage ditch.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the vehicle had been traveling east on Highway 92 when the vehicle crossed the westbound lane, entered the north ditch, and it rolled. The driver, identified as Erin Vigil, 45, of Scottsbluff, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Gering Fire and Valley Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mitchell man killed in crash
Crime

Mitchell man killed in crash

MITCHELL — The Nebraska State Patrol confirmed a 74-year-old Mitchell man died as the result of a crash on Highway 26 Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News