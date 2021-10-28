Scottsbluff Rural Fire battles blaze, home destroyed

A Mitchell family of five has been displaced from their home after it was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Paul Reisig told the Star-Herald that the home of Chase and Mary Engel burned in the fire. The home is located at 50132 Country Road 20, just south of Experiment Farm Road. The home is listed as having a Mitchell address, but it is located about seven miles north of Scottsbluff.

"It's still standing somewhat, but it is basically destroyed," he said of the Engel's home. "It will have to be rebuilt or a new house of some sort put there. It's too bad."

Firefighters were called out at about 9:40 p.m. and when they arrived on scene, he said, the home was about 25% engulfed. The fire quickly spread.

The source of the fire has been determined to be a propane heater. Reisig said the Engels had been using the heater on a porch. Shortly after both had gone to bed, he said that Chase Engel reported smelling smoke and went out onto the porch, discovering the fire.

The couple were able to quickly get their children out of the home and call 911. However, Reisig said, they did not recover any belongings. He estimated damages to the home at about $240,000 and contents at $50,000.