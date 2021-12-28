Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department gets new truck

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department will have it a little easier fighting fires after getting a new truck on Thursday, Dec. 23.
It took a drive of a little over six hours for two firefighters to drive it from Snyder, Nebraska, to Scottsbluff.
One of the new additions is built-in cabinets on both side of the truck allowing the rural fire department to take more firefighting gear with them to fire scenes, Carissa Schank, a captain with the department, said.
Schank said it is also capable of traversing more terrain than the last truck the fire department owned.
“This one sits up higher so it’ll be nicer to get back into places we couldn’t get to with the old truck,” Schank said.
The new fire truck isn’t a flatbed like the past truck, making it a lot easier to spray water. The new truck has a stair leading up to a platform around the pump.
“Another feature the other one didn’t have got a little door to step up. Yeah, you can actually fight the fire from standing on the back, so (the old one was) kind of like a flat bed, wasn’t it? So we didn’t have this capability even though we sometimes did it anyways. That’s a safety feature,” she said.
The only similarities between the old and new truck is their water capacity.
“It’s got a capacity of 250 gallons of water. It will spray it all out pretty quickly,” Schank said.
The $100,000 truck was custom built by Smeal Spartan Emergency Response in Snyder, Nebraska. The rural fire department used funds from property taxes to pay for the truck.
The truck now is just waiting to be outfitted with radios before it can be used to respond to fire scenes.