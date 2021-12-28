Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department gets new truck

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department will have it a little easier fighting fires after getting a new truck on Thursday, Dec. 23.

It took a drive of a little over six hours for two firefighters to drive it from Snyder, Nebraska, to Scottsbluff.

One of the new additions is built-in cabinets on both side of the truck allowing the rural fire department to take more firefighting gear with them to fire scenes, Carissa Schank, a captain with the department, said.

Schank said it is also capable of traversing more terrain than the last truck the fire department owned.

“This one sits up higher so it’ll be nicer to get back into places we couldn’t get to with the old truck,” Schank said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new fire truck isn’t a flatbed like the past truck, making it a lot easier to spray water. The new truck has a stair leading up to a platform around the pump.