Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department hosting Meet and Greet, soup supper

Want to volunteer to help your community? The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department is hosting a Meet and Greet on Friday, Oct. 14. You can learn how to volunteer to be a firefighter, or in other areas. Members of the community interested can meet with firefighters and ask question.

The Meet and Greet will be held 4 to 6 p.m. at Luna Bean Coffeehouse, 1722 E. 20th Street. 

The Rural Fire Department will also be hosting an upcoming soup supper. The soup supper will be on Nov. 5, 5 to 8 p.m., at the department, 1717 E. 15th St.

The cost is $7 at the door. Kids 6 and under eat free. 

