The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department is holding it annual pancake breakfast Saturday, April 1.

The breakfast will be served from 7 to 11 a.m. at the fire station, 1717 E. 15th St.

Admission is $8, children 4 and under free. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, breads and drinks will be served. There will also be several raffle items. Proceeds will support training, fire prevention education, recruitment and retention.

Applications to join the department are being accepted from individuals who are interested in learning firefighting skills and getting hands-on training in operations. Firefighters will be available to answer questions about becoming a volunteer. Burn permits will also be available for the rural district.