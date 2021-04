SCOTTSBLUFF Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department will host its annual Pancake Feed on April 24.

The feed will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. and be held at the fire department, 1717 E. 15th St. in Scottsbluff.

Quick breads, pancakes, sausage and eggs will be served.

The cost is $7 at the door. Kids 6 and under eat free.

A raffle will be held, with tickets costing $5 for prizes such as a DeWalt 20V Max Lithium Ion Compact Drill/Driver, a Yetie Roadie 24 Hard Cooler and a Hobby Lobby wood trunk.