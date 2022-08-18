 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff Rural Fire hosting Back-to-School Bash

  • 0

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department will be giving out backpacks and school supplies during a Back-to-School Bash event Saturday in Terrytown.

"We go to Terrytown a lot for emergencies," Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank said. "But, we've never done anything there just to meet the people and introduce ourselves. We wanted to schedule something just for fun."

The department will be offering meet and greets with some of the department's firefighters and officers from the Scottsbluff Police Department will also be on hand, Schank said. Food vendors, water games and other activities will be offered. There will be some giveaways, courtesy of businesses that have donated for the event.

The public is invited to attend the event, 4 to 6 p.m. at Terry's Lake.

For additional details, contact Schank, 308-631-9674, or visit the department's Facebook page, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District.

