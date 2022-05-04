 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scottsbluff Rural Fire hosting pancake breakfast

  • 0

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department is holding its annual pancake breakfast Saturday, May 7.

The breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. at the fire station, 1717 E. 15th St.

Admission is $7; children 4 and under, free.

Firefighters will be serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, breads and beverages. There will also be several raffle items. Proceeds will support purchases of supplies, equipment and fire prevention education.

Firefighters will be available for burn permits and to answer questions about becoming a volunteer firefighter and fire prevention. Smoke detectors will also be available.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This all-electric airplane is a breakthrough in aeronautics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News