Scottsbluff Rural Fire hosting pancake breakfast

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department is holding its annual pancake breakfast Saturday, May 7.

The breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. at the fire station, 1717 E. 15th St.

Admission is $7; children 4 and under, free.

Firefighters will be serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, breads and beverages. There will also be several raffle items. Proceeds will support purchases of supplies, equipment and fire prevention education.

Firefighters will be available for burn permits and to answer questions about becoming a volunteer firefighter and fire prevention. Smoke detectors will also be available.

