As the 136th annual Scotts Bluff County Fair events started Saturday, 12 local teens competed in the Scotts Bluff County Fair Scholarship Pageant, earning awards and scholarships.

Crowned as Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair Queen was recent Scottsbluff High School graduate Brooke Margheim. Sienna Osthoff earned the Scotts Bluff County Fair Teen Queen title. Janeva O’Bannon garnered the title of Miss Old West Balloon Fest Queen and Addison Peck was crowned Old West Balloon Fest Teen.

With Ray Richards and Shelly Steele-Morehead as the emcees for the night, contestants were judged on a private interview, talent, health and fitness, evening gown, and an on-stage question. Being well rounded in these categories was imperative to winning.

The competitors also participated in an opening dance number, along with a choreographed piece with their Little Sisters during the pageant.

One of the most unique and notable aspects of the night was that the woman passing on the crown to Margheim was Gering’s Morgan Baird, who was recently crowned Miss Nebraska.

“I am super-excited for her (Margheim)," Baird said. "She worked really hard this week and definitely left it all out on the stage. I am excited for her to have this experience and be able to go to Miss Nebraska next year."

Margheim says she is ready to step into the role.

“Those are huge shoes to fill," she said. "Morgan (Baird) is such an amazing role model. ... I can’t say enough good things about her. She is so sweet and has helped me a lot — and I will do my very best to follow in her footsteps."

As the title winner, Margheim earned a $1,000 college scholarship. She was also awarded a $500 Teresa Scanlan scholarship.

Margheim said she is glad to have a new platform for her chosen community service initiative, "Setting the Record Straight," dedicated to detecting scoliosis early.

Margheim’s initiative is from her own personal experience with the condition.

"“In August of 2020, I was diagnosed with scoliosis, and that kind of kicked off my platform when I competed in 2021," she said. "...I am advocating to detect scoliosis at a young age through screening."

She also hopes to inspire others.

“This is a way for me to connect with the community, and with other little girls and show them what it means to be a confident and courageous woman,” Margheim said.

Taking the title of Miss Old West Balloon Fest Queen, O’Bannon found success competing in her first pageant competition. O’Bannon sang and played piano to "You Were Good to Me" by Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler. She earned a $1,000 scholarship.

O'Bannon said, "I am completely shook. The experience has been very rattling and I am super-excited and thankful...

“I am so excited that I was able to meet all of my fellow competitors... They definitely gave me the confidence I needed to succeed on this stage tonight."

As Miss Old West Balloon Fest, O’Bannon’s community service initiative will be "healthy habits equal happiness."

“I think with this platform I can really educate the community on how to make healthy choices,” she said.

Old West Balloon Fest’s Teen was Addison Peck.

In competitions from throughout the evening, the spirit award was won by Kylie Backus; people’s choice, Janeva O’Bannon; and Miss Congeniality, Sienna Osthoff.

In the teen competition, Wailynn Hooton was crowned as first attendant and Kylie Backus as second attendant.

In the Miss Scotts Bluff County Queen competition, Jayln Wagner earned the first attendant title with Adrianna Casias as second attendant.

All winners will fulfill the duties of their title around the county and state and will have the chance to compete for Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska Teen titles next summer.