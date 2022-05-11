Scottsbluff school board discusses revisions to policies

Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education discussed revisions to multiple board policies during its Tuesday, May 10 meeting, including one that sets out parameters for persons wishing to speak at board meetings.

The first proposed policy revision was for Article 5, Policy No. 5005, which pertains to “Student Residence: Admission and Contracting for Education Services.” The updated policy would redact the current tuition collected at $1,500 per semester per student for students who are not a resident of the school district but are resident of Nebraska. That paragraph outlines how the school board will determine the tuition rate and that enrollment is subject to collection of tuition in advance. The board approved the revision.

Several policies were first readings where the board heard an overview of the proposed changes.

The district’s business operations for internal controls also saw an update under Article 3, Policy No. 3132. The revision added language outlining the district’s plans to maintain effective internal control over federal funds awarded,compliance with federal laws, taking immediate action for noncompliance and safeguarding personally identified information designated as sensitive. The language was added to reflect changes adopted in the Code of Federal Regulations subsection 200.303.

The internal controls policy update also added language about handling funds for construction projects, capitalization and depreciation, maintenance of records and conflict of interest. Capital expenditures for general purpose equipment, buildings and land, as well as for improvements to land, buildings or equipment that are unallowable, unless prior written approval is obtained. However, capital expenditures for special purpose equipment is allowable as direct costs if the items cost $5,000 or more and the district receives prior written approval.

Federal regulations require the maintenance of records for a minimum of three years from the date of submission of the final expenditure report for a federal award. Federal awards that are renewed quarterly or annually must keep a record from the date of those submissions for three years as per subsection 200.334 of Record Retention and Access. Conflicts of interest must be avoided regarding any federal awards. Should one arise, the district will disclose the potential conflict in writing to the federal awarding agency.

Changes to the business operations Policy No. 3540 added both the numeric and alphabetical figures of project expenditures for clarity.

Policy No. 4114 pertained to certificated employees’ advancement on salary schedule. The proposal requires district personnel to submit a credit approval form for all credit courses they wish to take for movement on the salary schedule. Once the employee completes the course, official transcripts from the college showing credit hours must be submitted to the district office for verification.

Staff wishing to move horizontally beyond the bachelor’s degree must earn hours after the granting of a bachelor’s degree. The courses must be “graduate hours in an educational field or the staff member’s related field,” according to the board policy. Moving beyond the master’s degree column, holds the same criteria with hours being earned after the granting of the master’s degree with the course in an educational field or related field.

The school board also reviewed a change to the part-time enrollment of non-public school students under Policy No. 5004. Any out of district, non-public students can enroll part-time as a “contract in” student. However, the policy update requires the contract between the student’s resident district and Scottsbluff Public Schools be the family’s responsibility for planning to complete the contract and pay tuition to the resident district.

The public could also see changes to the board’s public comment policy at meetings. Changes to the internal board policies under Policy No. 8346 allows for public comment during meetings where a line item is on the agenda. People must also fill out a sign in sheet prior to the public comment agenda item. The board secretary will have the sheet. Any persons who are disorderly can be removed from the meeting and now the building at the discretion of the board chair. The board president or chair will have the sole discretion of extending the one-hour limit on public comment as well. For items not on the agenda, the public should also not expect feedback from the board as the policy states, “the board shall not as a general rule interact with or address a speaker during the ‘Public Comment’ portion of a meeting.”

The board also conducted first readings on minutes, Title IX grievance and drug use. Those board policies will tentatively be approved by the board at the June meeting. The board tabled discussion on graduation requirements to permit an additional revision prior to review.

Following review of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 calendars, the 2022-23 Bear Cub Preschool and PAWS calendars, classified association negotiations and salaried compensation procedures, the board approved them.

David Davis, IT director for the district, recommended the board approve the sale of approximately 800 Chromebooks to B&H Liquidations.

“These old Chromebooks have reached the end of their life,” Davis said. “They’re not capable of receiving security or software updates any longer. These devices are also not able to operate many of the current testing software programs and apps that our district uses.”

To recuperate the costs, the board approved the sale of the Chromebooks for a total of $6,598.

The school board also approved the contract renewal with Taher Inc., the district’s food service management company. The contract for the 2022-23 school year includes a 4.04% CPI price increase and a meal equivalency factor of $4.1475.

Travis Rickey, director of facilities, submitted a memo about two bids from Johnson Controls and Rutt’s Heating and Air Conditioning to replace the HVAC unit over the auditorium at Scottsbluff High School. The HVAC unit was not included in the bond project for SHS in 2015 and it is currently operating at 25% capacity, according to the memo.

“Bids for the project were initially due back on Friday, March 4, and no proposals were submitted,” Rickey told the board. “Per the advice of our attorney, we were allowed to keep the bid open and consider any proposals after the deadline.”

The awarded contractor would have access to the HVAC system into the school system.

“This is not the bid we were looking for, but it’s the best one we’re going to find right now,” board member Ruth Kozal said.

The board awarded the bid to Rutt’s Heating and Air Conditioning for $386,500.

