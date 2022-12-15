Scottsbluff school board extends contract for superintendent Andrew Dick

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education extended its contract with Superintendent Andrew Dick at its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.

Dick’s contract was extended to include the duration of the 2025-2026 school year, with an official end date of June 30, 2026. The approved addendum to Dick’s contract also established his salary for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year as $209,000.

Dick is a Scottsbluff alumnus with history as an educator and administrator within the district, which was a deciding factor in the school board’s decision to select him as district superintendent in 2021.

Other business for the school board included the approval of a change order to a bid by Rutt’s Heating & Air Conditioning to complete work on the Scottsbluff High School Auditorium HVAC system. The change order–which adjusts the price of the work to $22,148.18–was requested due to the need to remove piping, valves, and concrete pads that the company was not aware of and did not include in their original designs, which will also require an additional trip.

The board also approved a $3,000 pay increase for Executive Director of Finance Marianne Carlson for the 2023-2024 school year. The increase was recommended by Dick “due to completion of professional development plan for the CPA license and supporting information from our array.”

A second reading was given to a multitude of revisions to district policies regarding the role, principles, and evaluation metrics of administrative staff like the superintendent and principals.

A first reading was given to revised graduation requirements, with the most substantial change being a five credit requirement in computer science and technology for students in the class of 2027 and beyond.

Many scheduled awards and recognitions were delayed due to the impending blizzard, including the recognition of Bluffs Middle School paraeducator Veronica Torres, who was named a Nebraska Department of Education Paraeducator of the Year.

The Dec. 12 meeting marks the last for the board of education in 2022. Scottsbluff Public Schools will celebrate winter break from Dec. 21 through Jan. 3. The board’s next meeting will take place on Jan. 5, which is also the first day of the school year’s second semester.