Scottsbluff School Board tables funds for multicultural club

“Why do we need a club? Why do we need special people put on payroll to have our students be actively involved?” Snyder asked. “Why aren’t they actively involved without these clubs and without this (funding and sponsor position)? This makes no sense to me.”

Shaddick said the sponsor created continuity between graduation classes. The sponsor would also be able to book speakers and locations in a way that a high school student can’t, Shaddick said.

But Snyder wasn’t convinced and neither was Board President Bob Kinsey.

“Paul’s (Snyder) questions and your answers have made me wonder — you keep saying ‘those students’ — who are ‘those students’ that are somehow being left out? How do we know we even have them?” Kinsey asked.

Shaddick said that was the rationale of the organization, because there wasn’t a space for students “that have clear opinions, clear ideas, and they want to vocalize those ideas in a safe environment,” as he put it.

“What does that mean?” Kinsey asked.