Scottsbluff School Board tables funds for multicultural club

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education voted earlier this month to table funding that would have effectively created a multicultural organization at Scottsbluff High School and Bluffs Middle School.
Wendy Kemling, SBPS title IX coordinator, and Justin Shaddick, SHS principal, requested about $2,800 for two employees to become sponsors for clubs at the high school and at the middle School.
“SHS and BMS are proud of the diversity and culture represented in the student body and feel this is one of the most important clubs that can be created to provide support, information and awareness surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion,” a memo requesting funding read.
Kemling told the board the club would elevate diverse student voices, and allow students to participate in awareness campaigns and activities.
“It’s not about advocating for certain positions,” Kemling said. “It’s more about listening to each other.”
This is not the first time in 2020 the national debate around race has come up in a school board meeting. After national protests, riots and uprisings erupted across the U.S. after the killing of George Floyd, two students told the board in May they wanted district leaders to do more to address racism in Scottsbluff schools.
In that meeting, Board Members Ruth Kozal and Lori Browning commended the students for speaking out — breaking normal procedures regarding responding to public comment.
Shortly after the students spoke out, SBPS issued a “Declaration of Commitment to Equitable Treatment and Opportunity for All Students.”
“We have a unique opportunity to hear all voices as we develop practices and policies reflective of our diverse communities; and we resolutely commit to consistently and genuinely embed racially diverse perspectives into all of our decision-making and our actions,” the declaration read.
The district also received a hefty $2.3 million grant to address several school climate-related matters, including diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, according to administrators.
But Kemling and Shaddick’s request this September were met with skepticism from the board.
After Kemiling presented the request, Board Member Paul Snyder asked Shaddick to explain the history of the club. Formally, a Spanish-language club and German-language club served in a similar role, according to Shaddick.
“How have we suffered from not having it?” Snyder asked.
Shaddick said that, without the club, his ability to hear the student’s voice was limited. He added that the club also provided a safe place for students to have open discussion. This benefits the administration because it allows them to hear concerns from more students, according to Shaddick.
“Why do we need a club? Why do we need special people put on payroll to have our students be actively involved?” Snyder asked. “Why aren’t they actively involved without these clubs and without this (funding and sponsor position)? This makes no sense to me.”
Shaddick said the sponsor created continuity between graduation classes. The sponsor would also be able to book speakers and locations in a way that a high school student can’t, Shaddick said.
But Snyder wasn’t convinced and neither was Board President Bob Kinsey.
“Paul’s (Snyder) questions and your answers have made me wonder — you keep saying ‘those students’ — who are ‘those students’ that are somehow being left out? How do we know we even have them?” Kinsey asked.
Shaddick said that was the rationale of the organization, because there wasn’t a space for students “that have clear opinions, clear ideas, and they want to vocalize those ideas in a safe environment,” as he put it.
“What does that mean?” Kinsey asked.
Kozal interjected. She referenced the students who spoke out against racism and said the racism they encounter in school was due to ignorance. She said that could be corrected with education and conversation, but stopped short of endorsing the group or funding.
Shaddick reiterated that the organization would amplify the voice of “certain students” and those students don’t currently have a school-structured place to do that. He said it would build a culture of leadership where students could be heard.
“I think that’s why these clubs and organizations are extremely important,” Shaddick said.
Kemiling added that “those students” were any students in the building.
“We all have various differences. I can tell you lots of things about my background that you don’t know sitting there,” Kemling said.
Snyder countered. He asked why the student senate wouldn’t serve the same role.
Before answering, Shaddick clarified the “those students” conundrum. He said he was referring to students that wanted to join the club.
“Obviously, that got lost in translation,” Shaddick said. “I apologize for that.”
In the end, the majority of the board felt they needed more information before approving the funding. Board member Mark Lang suggested the motion to table.
Before the motion was carried, Board Member Terry Gilliland said he didn’t want it to look like the board didn’t support diversity and inclusion once they tabled the funding.
“I think having the thought that you need more information doesn’t make it seem like you don’t support it,” Kemling said. “I think you’re just asking for more information.”
Once the motion was officially tabled, Kinsey suggested Kemling and Shaddick bring students to the next presentation to speak on their personal experiences.
The next board meeting is a work session scheduled for Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
