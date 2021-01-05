Scottsbluff schools launch search to replace Rick Myles

Scottsbluff Public Schools began its search to replace Rick Myles in haste.

On Monday, the board voted to hire the Nebraska School Board Association to search for Scottsbluff schools’ next leader. The district will pay NSBA $7,500 for search services, according to district spokesperson Melissa Price.

The board is looking to replace Rick Myles, who led Scottsbluff Public Schools for over a decade. Myles announced his retirement at a meeting in December. SBPS is the largest, most populated school district in the Panhandle, serving over 3,400 students and employing over 200 teachers, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

The district also commands a massive budget. For the 2020-2021 school year, SBPS budgeted over $51 million to run its operations for the year. That dwarfs the budget of the Panhandle’s second-largest school district, Gering Public Schools. GPS serves around 2,000 students with a $27 million budget in 2020-2021.

Gering, who completed their search in December after hiring Nicole Regan, also used NSBA to find it’s candidates. Scottsbluff and Gering also paid NSBA the same amount, $7,500. But that is where the similarities between the two searches end.