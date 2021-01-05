Scottsbluff schools launch search to replace Rick Myles

Scottsbluff Public Schools began its search to replace Rick Myles in haste.
On Monday, the board voted to hire the Nebraska School Board Association to search for Scottsbluff schools’ next leader. The district will pay NSBA $7,500 for search services, according to district spokesperson Melissa Price.
The board is looking to replace Rick Myles, who led Scottsbluff Public Schools for over a decade. Myles announced his retirement at a meeting in December. SBPS is the largest, most populated school district in the Panhandle, serving over 3,400 students and employing over 200 teachers, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
The district also commands a massive budget. For the 2020-2021 school year, SBPS budgeted over $51 million to run its operations for the year. That dwarfs the budget of the Panhandle’s second-largest school district, Gering Public Schools. GPS serves around 2,000 students with a $27 million budget in 2020-2021.
Gering, who completed their search in December after hiring Nicole Regan, also used NSBA to find it’s candidates. Scottsbluff and Gering also paid NSBA the same amount, $7,500. But that is where the similarities between the two searches end.
Unlike Gering, Scottsbluff will not have an interim superintendent. SBPS Board President Robert Kinsey, whose tenure on the board ends on Jan. 10, told the Star-Herald the board was in a position to start the search right away. He also said the board wanted to make the process easy for other districts.
“When you go to look for a superintendent, you have to factor in that some of the applicants are current superintendent,” Kinsey said. “We’re trying to make sure that if (we) find somebody that’s currently employed, as a superintendent or somewhere else, that they have adequate time to give their board notice.”
Once Gering established a timeline in September, their school board left the application open for six weeks. Gering spent the next two months sifting through 13 candidates and, in early December, interviewed four. Gering also hired an interim superintendent for a year to fill the vacant position.
“That’s usually a last resort,” Kinsey said, referring to the hiring of an interim leader. “We’re not in that situation, it wasn’t a surprise. (Myles) gave us notice.”
A schedule presented at the Monday night board meeting foreshadows this process concluding by March, with interviews in February and an application deadline on Jan 31. That schedule wasn’t voted on by the board yet.
The board meets again on Jan. 11, where two new members will be sworn in.