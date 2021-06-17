Scottsbluff, Sidney see record highs for mid-June

However, Dewey said, the swirling pool of hot air is finally starting to move, and more seasonable weather will be swooping in this weekend.

“Once it pushes out, we get more seasonable temperature,” he said. “This ridge of high pressure just finally starts kind of pushing out to toward the east.”

Nevertheless, it is a drought year, and Dewey said, after consulting the weather maps, there might be another, albeit weaker, high pressure ridge that will be warming up the region again as early as Wednesday, June 23, and late Thursday.

With the continued dryness and warmer temperatures, Dewey said it’s important that citizens remain aware of things like heat exhaustion, heat stroke, leaving children and animals in cars and starting fires.

“Definitely make sure that you are hydrated while you are out in the outside conditions,” he said. “Especially when we get these spikes in temperatures, our bodies don’t really get time to acclimate to that, and so you kind of see these heat-related illnesses quicker.”

Dewey said he’s also already issued a few red flag warnings in Wyoming due to the dry, windy, hot conditions.

“Fire weather is going to be more of a concern with these higher temperatures. You get that drop in humidity, especially with it being drier,” he said. “So, any fires that are started potentially do start quicker, and it’s almost like fire pit season, if you will. Folks are going to have to be mindful, especially when it comes to red flag warnings.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.