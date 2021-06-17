Scottsbluff, Sidney see record highs for mid-June

Western Nebraskans are feeling the heat much earlier than usual this year as the Panhandle sees record high temperatures for this time of year.
According the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff broke a 125-year-old record on Tuesday, June 15, with a whopping 105 degrees. The old record for that day was 103. Scottsbluff and Sidney both broke records on Wednesday as well at 103 degrees each. The previous records were from 2020 at 98 and 100 degrees, respectively.
Meteorologist Matt Dewey said this extreme heat is not very characteristic of a Wyobraska summer in general, let alone this early in the year.
“Even for the Colorado side, we will see 100 degrees in August, sometimes, and I’m looking at the normal here (Scottsbluff), and that’s not necessarily a normal thing,” Dewey, who came to the area from Colorado, said. “So yeah, those hundreds are significant to us, and we’re not really used to them.”
Dewey said the warm temperatures were due to a kind of dome of hot air that settled over the region.
“This is a pretty common phenomenon,” he said. “What ended up happening is that we got this ‘blocking ridge pattern,’ as we call it. So, we got a ridge of high pressure that really developed over a good portion of the U.S. And when I say it’s a blocking pattern, it doesn’t really allow it to be pushed out by other weather systems coming in.”
However, Dewey said, the swirling pool of hot air is finally starting to move, and more seasonable weather will be swooping in this weekend.
“Once it pushes out, we get more seasonable temperature,” he said. “This ridge of high pressure just finally starts kind of pushing out to toward the east.”
Nevertheless, it is a drought year, and Dewey said, after consulting the weather maps, there might be another, albeit weaker, high pressure ridge that will be warming up the region again as early as Wednesday, June 23, and late Thursday.
With the continued dryness and warmer temperatures, Dewey said it’s important that citizens remain aware of things like heat exhaustion, heat stroke, leaving children and animals in cars and starting fires.
“Definitely make sure that you are hydrated while you are out in the outside conditions,” he said. “Especially when we get these spikes in temperatures, our bodies don’t really get time to acclimate to that, and so you kind of see these heat-related illnesses quicker.”
Dewey said he’s also already issued a few red flag warnings in Wyoming due to the dry, windy, hot conditions.
“Fire weather is going to be more of a concern with these higher temperatures. You get that drop in humidity, especially with it being drier,” he said. “So, any fires that are started potentially do start quicker, and it’s almost like fire pit season, if you will. Folks are going to have to be mindful, especially when it comes to red flag warnings.”