Scottsbluff students to be featured in holiday concerts

Scottsbluff students will soon be featured in several concerts and performances of holiday music.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2:30 p.m. the BMS Jazz Band will perform at the Very Merry Christmas Market in downtown Scottsbluff alongside other groups playing holiday favorites.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. the Scottsbluff High School Vocal Music Department will host a concert in the SHS auditorium. The concert will be free to the public and will feature the Scottsbluff Freshman Chorus, All School Choir and the select A Cappella Choir, all performing seasonal songs. SHS alumni will also be invited to join in singing “Silent Night” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Another vocal performance will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Bluffs Middle School. The BMS Vocal Christmas 2022 concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the BMS cafetorium.

That same evening at 7 p.m. the SHS band will perform its Christmas Concert in the SHS auditorium.

On Friday, Dec. 9, BMS will host a band concert featuring the sixth, seventh, and eighth grade bands as well as the joint seventh and eighth grades jazz band. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the BMS cafetorium.

On Monday, Dec. 12, the SHS orchestra will perform the Sounds of the Season in the SHS auditorium at 7 p.m.