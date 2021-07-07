Scottsbluff summer reading goes to the zoo

After the presentation, children got to come up and pet both Poncho and a tortoise. But it’s hard to say if it was better than watching spider monkeys paint with their tails.

Following the reptiles, the group headed over to the spider monkey exhibit where zoo staffers Sierra Spears and Sydney Mayers held out canvases of paint in front of the spider monkeys, who then reached out their tails, and hands and feet, to play in the different colored paint. Carlson hinted that the monkey masterpieces might be up for summer reading prizes in the future.

“One thing I do think is really cool is this tying of “Tails and Tales” and the monkeys painting with their tails. I think that is a first to tie the theme literally,” Carlson said. “So that’s special.”

While many summer reading programs ended June 30, the Scottsbluff Library’s will go until mid-July. The next event will be “A Whale of a Pool Party” on Tuesday, July 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. or Saturday, July 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Westmoor Pool. In order to attend either pool party, summer readers must have read at least 25 books and receive credit at the library to receive a ticket. Each ticket counts for one pool party, and must be presented at the pool.

The final summer reading event of the season will take place Tuesday, July 20, with the library’s wrap up party featuring Jay and Leslie’s “Laughing Matters,” a juggling and comedy show. The event will be at the Midwest Theater from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Summer reading prize drawings will take place and the grand prize winner will be announced. The event is free, and everyone is invited.

