Scottsbluff, TCD working on new agreement

The City of Scottsbluff and Twin Cities Development are laying the groundwork to begin working together again.

Several years after the city council had opted to step away from a formal agreement with TCD, a proposal brought before the council Monday night would establish a new working agreement.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the city and TCD would mutually agree to consolidate resources to avoid duplication of services between TCD and the economic development department of the city.

Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl would remain a city employee but would initially divide her time between City Hall and the TCD offices with the goal to eventually place her at the TCD offices full time. The MOU would be in place for an initial period of 90 days in order to iron out any wrinkles in the plan.

As part of the change, TCD would also hold a re-branding workshop with representatives of Scottsbluff, Gering, Scotts Bluff County and other member communities. The goal would be to re-brand TCD as a “regional economic development effort.” TCD was established in 1985 as an economic development firm.

TCD board president Todd Lewis told the city council Monday night that the proposal was just the beginning of the negotiation process to get the city and TCD working together.

“We have looked at our organization over the past year or two years, and as a group, we have decided that, as an organization, we need to take a fresh look at what we’re doing to help promote economic development in the area,” Lewis said. “One of the things we came up with, through help from everybody, is organization for the future.”