Scottsbluff, TCD working on new agreement

The City of Scottsbluff and Twin Cities Development are laying the groundwork to begin working together again.
Several years after the city council had opted to step away from a formal agreement with TCD, a proposal brought before the council Monday night would establish a new working agreement.
Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the city and TCD would mutually agree to consolidate resources to avoid duplication of services between TCD and the economic development department of the city.
Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl would remain a city employee but would initially divide her time between City Hall and the TCD offices with the goal to eventually place her at the TCD offices full time. The MOU would be in place for an initial period of 90 days in order to iron out any wrinkles in the plan.
As part of the change, TCD would also hold a re-branding workshop with representatives of Scottsbluff, Gering, Scotts Bluff County and other member communities. The goal would be to re-brand TCD as a “regional economic development effort.” TCD was established in 1985 as an economic development firm.
TCD board president Todd Lewis told the city council Monday night that the proposal was just the beginning of the negotiation process to get the city and TCD working together.
“We have looked at our organization over the past year or two years, and as a group, we have decided that, as an organization, we need to take a fresh look at what we’re doing to help promote economic development in the area,” Lewis said. “One of the things we came up with, through help from everybody, is organization for the future.”
TCD has focused on regional economic development, but is looking to focus on more communities in the area.
“Thinking that we’re all trying to accomplish the same thing, increasing our economic revenues for the valley, and doing it together and not duplicating efforts so that we don’t have confusion in communication,” Lewis said.
Partnering together with communities and organizations in the area, Lewis said, would streamline the process for potential businesses in the recruitment process. It would also fill a vacancy in the economic development field for TCD.
“We really need to re-establish our partnership with the City of Scottsbluff,” Lewis said. “The City of Scottsbluff is doing an awesome job with economic development by itself with Starr Lehl at the helm. She’s doing an excellent job, and we want to help that effort along.”
Lewis said bringing the city and TCD together is a logical partnership to bring in new businesses.
“When it comes down to it, we’re all on the same team,” he said. “We’re all wanting the same things. What we need to do is come together as one and try to get down that road.”
Members of the city council expressed concern over the dynamic of the partnership and the use of Lehl’s time. They were asked to bring their concerns to city staff to be brought back to TCD as part of the negotiation process.
Mayor Raymond Gonzales said there have been many discussions relating to rebuilding the trust and the relationship between the city and TCD. The proposed MOU is just a first step in the negotiations.
“The only thing we’re doing here is forming a strategic partnership together to say out loud, in front of everybody, that we’re working together to move the ball down the court in economic development,” Lewis said.
Lehl said she believes the partnership is a good fit.
“Like (Lewis) alluded to, I think it’s the right thing for the communities, the valley,” she said.
By working together, Lehl said there is less likelihood of losing a potential business due to miscommunication.
“We don’t want to lose an opportunity or have something slip through the cracks when we’re not communicating with each other, and that was happening a lot before is all I can say with TCD,” she said. “It was more of a competition than a cooperation.”
As council brings its concerns to interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn, changes to the MOU will continue to be brought to the council as part of the negotiation process.
