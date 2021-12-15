 Skip to main content
Scottsbluff Volunteer Center presented with a $1,900 donation
Scottsbluff Volunteer Center presented with a $1,900 donation

Scottsbluff Volunteer Center presented with a $1,900 donation

Shane Wilson (left) the owner of Scottsbluff Screen Printing and Scottsbluff High School Activities Director (left) Dave Hoxworth present a check to Shanna Halstead on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

A local businessman and a Scottsbluff High School administrator donated $1,937 to the Scottsbluff Volunteer Center on Wednesday raised through the selling of signs supporting law enforcement agencies.

The idea for selling the signs came to Dave Hoxworth, Scottsbluff High School activities director, while visiting a friend, he said.

“A friend of mine in Kearney has always had one in his yard. My wife and I visit their place a couple times a year. I’ve always thought that maybe we could have that out in western Nebraska. I asked him a little bit about where they got theirs. Then I just thought that maybe I will bring the idea to Shane, because he’s done signs and different things. And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Hoxworth said they pitched the idea to (Gering Police Chief) George Holthus, (Scottsbluff Police Chief) Kevin Spencer and (Scotts Bluff County Sheriff) Mark Overman.

They have sold the signs at different events and places around the area, Hoxworth said.

The signs have taken off more than Hoxworth thought it would thanks to sales at events like National Night Out.

“I’ve had people come to my house and get them. Scottsbluff Screen Printing owner Shane Wilson had them all over the place. He said we ended up selling about 140 or 150, so it ended up working out pretty neat,” Hoxworth said.

He said he has even been approached about buying one from his newspaper carrier.

“It’s kind of nice to drive around town now and actually see them all over the place. We’ve had a lot of compliments,” Hoxworth said.

Hoxworth and Wilson they would donate the proceeds from the sell of the signs.

“I work with Shanna (Halstead with the Scottsbluff Volunteer Center) with the all-star game,” Hoxworth said. “Shane and I are friends with them. We thought with the Meals on Wheels, the stuff they do for seniors and the many services that they support, we felt it’d be a good place to go with the money.”

Halstead said the money is a blessing for the Scottsbluff Volunteer Center.

“It will go into the general fund. We do shopping for seniors on Tuesday at Coop, we do Meals on Wheels and our snow angels program,” she said. “We also do emergency food bags and we do home delivered commodities. It’ll help a lot of people.”

She said donations are especially meaningful because the organization is funded partly by donations.

“We run strictly on donations and United Way funding, so, to us, this is huge,” she said.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

