Scottsbluff Volunteer Center presented with a $1,900 donation

The signs have taken off more than Hoxworth thought it would thanks to sales at events like National Night Out.

“I’ve had people come to my house and get them. Scottsbluff Screen Printing owner Shane Wilson had them all over the place. He said we ended up selling about 140 or 150, so it ended up working out pretty neat,” Hoxworth said.

He said he has even been approached about buying one from his newspaper carrier.

“It’s kind of nice to drive around town now and actually see them all over the place. We’ve had a lot of compliments,” Hoxworth said.

Hoxworth and Wilson they would donate the proceeds from the sell of the signs.

“I work with Shanna (Halstead with the Scottsbluff Volunteer Center) with the all-star game,” Hoxworth said. “Shane and I are friends with them. We thought with the Meals on Wheels, the stuff they do for seniors and the many services that they support, we felt it’d be a good place to go with the money.”

Halstead said the money is a blessing for the Scottsbluff Volunteer Center.