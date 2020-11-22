Scottsbluff Walmart announces temporary closure

The Scottsbluff Walmart has confirmed a temporary closure of its store at 3322 Ave. I.

According to a press release, the closure, which occurred starting at 2 p.m., occurred as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through Monday, Nov. 23, providing its associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 a.m.

In the release, Walmart said, "Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time."

The company further stated:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.