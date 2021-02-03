 Skip to main content
Scottsbluff woman treated after two-vehicle crash
One transported to hospital

A 90-year-old Scottsbluff woman was transported to Regional West Medical Center after being involved in a crash over the noon hour in Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff police and firefighters were called at about 12:30 p.m. to a crash in the 1600 block of Second Avenue.

Ruth Jones was transported to the hospital for treatment of chest pains after the crash. Capt. Lance Kite said that Jones had been the driver in a 2003 Buick Century struck by another vehicle and she then drove through a privacy fence.

Kite said that Crystal Westphalen, 48, of Scottsbluff, had been driving a 2009 Honda CR-V north on Second Avenue and making a right-hand turn into a residential driveway. Jones, who was also traveling north on Second Avenue, passed Westphalen’s vehicle along the right and Westphalen struck Jones vehicle. The collision caused Jones’ vehicle to strike the fence.

The Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance also responded to the scene.

