Scottsbluff's Jamie Rose Chen takes fourth runner-up at Miss America's Outstanding Teen

Jamie Rose Chen has been named fourth runner-up at the Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition.
Events for the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition began Monday in Orlando, Florida. Preliminary competition began Wednesday, continued into Thursday and the final night of competition was Friday.
Chen, who is the currently reigning Miss Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen, had been crowned Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen 2021 on Saturday, June 12.
The Star-Herald will follow up with Chen about her experiences competing in the competition.