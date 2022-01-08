Scotty’s serves up burgers and fries for more than 40 years

“The first nine months of the pandemic, when we had to shut it down, our sales didn’t go down hardly at all,” Haun said. “...Initially when the pandemic hit, there’d be people lined up five deep on 27th Street waiting to get in the parking lot.”

For the last few months though, the drive-thru has become the only source of revenue for the restaurant. Last fall, Haun shut down the Scotty’s lobby due to a lack of employees. He has around 15 workers, but there aren’t enough to regularly serve indoor diners and drive-thru customers at the same time. Doing so would only make the latter have to wait longer for their food.

“We can work a lunch hour with five people with just the drive-thru, but if we had customers come in we’d probably need seven.”

He said he could easily reopen indoor dining at Scotty’s if he just had the employees to manage it.

“If we could hire four more employees tomorrow that could get trained and they would work out, we’d open it up immediately. I’d hope people are looking for jobs and we can get some decent employees, but they’re not banging down the doors asking for applications right now.”