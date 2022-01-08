Scotty’s serves up burgers and fries for more than 40 years

Scotty’s Drive-In opened in 1963, and that’s exactly what it looks like. Inside and out, the restaurant is a testament to the mid-century era where drive-ins dominated the fast food landscape. Everything from the menus to the decor evokes a sense of Americana, including the fact that there was originally no indoor part of the restaurant at all.
“See, when we bought it there was no dining area. It was strictly (that) you walked in and got your food, and either ate it in your car or took it home,” owner Allen Haun said.
Today, the restaurant has a dine-in area.
Haun and his father bought the restaurant in 1979, becoming its third set of owners.
Originally, Scotty’s was part of a franchise with restaurants across the Great Plains. Over time, the different locations closed down or diversified, and now each surviving Scotty’s operates independently. Unlike the chain, the Scottsbluff location’s menu has expanded over the years. In 1963, Haun estimated there were only seven or eight items to choose from. Today, there are around fifty.
As its marquee sign at 618 E 27th St. in Scottsbluff announces, hamburgers are the restaurant’s best-selling item. There are several specialty types available, such as the appropriately-named Scotty Burger with a quarter-pound patty. There’s also a Bluff Burger, with three patties and cheese. This burger is the restaurant’s most popular item, Haun said. Rounding out the Scottsbluff-specific sandwiches is the Big Red Burger. This one has lettuce, tomato and dressing, as compared to the ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions most other burgers have.
While burgers are the best-sellers, Scotty’s is particularly known for its French fries, which have won multiple Star-Herald Reader’s Choice awards. Haun said the fries are quarter-inch shoestring fries similar to other restaurants in the area. “I don’t know why our French fries taste different, but it must have something to do with how we cook them compared to other places,” he said.
The frying oil is changed on Thursdays, so Fridays are when they’re the freshest.
Something else iconic to Scotty’s is its eight UFO-style saucer lights, which promote the midcentury aesthetic the restaurant is known for. They’re also rather known for not being on display.
“Three years ago, we had hail and we didn’t have them up there for dang near two years,” Haun said. On another occasion, 50-mile per hour winds blew a saucer down. “...I was at home one time and one of my managers called me and said, ‘Hey, one of our saucers up there just took off.’”
It was difficult to replace the lights because only one place in the country makes replacements, and for $2,000 apiece.
The restaurant dealt with another difficult situation in the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which caused it to close indoor dining for a significant amount of time. However, due to the prevalence of its drive-thru, it was able to weather the storm.
“The first nine months of the pandemic, when we had to shut it down, our sales didn’t go down hardly at all,” Haun said. “...Initially when the pandemic hit, there’d be people lined up five deep on 27th Street waiting to get in the parking lot.”
For the last few months though, the drive-thru has become the only source of revenue for the restaurant. Last fall, Haun shut down the Scotty’s lobby due to a lack of employees. He has around 15 workers, but there aren’t enough to regularly serve indoor diners and drive-thru customers at the same time. Doing so would only make the latter have to wait longer for their food.
“We can work a lunch hour with five people with just the drive-thru, but if we had customers come in we’d probably need seven.”
He said he could easily reopen indoor dining at Scotty’s if he just had the employees to manage it.
“If we could hire four more employees tomorrow that could get trained and they would work out, we’d open it up immediately. I’d hope people are looking for jobs and we can get some decent employees, but they’re not banging down the doors asking for applications right now.”
Drive-thru service had previously constituted up to 75% of Scotty’s orders, so the switch to a drive-thru only menu hasn’t cost the business in terms of sales. January and February are usually slower months in the restaurant business, so the current number of customers is about par for the course.
Haun has advertised for additional workers on his sign and in other ads, but said he isn’t worried about Scotty’s future. For being in business nearly 60 years, he said they had to have been doing something right.
“Unless we start screwing things up, I think it’ll be around for as long as it’s run the way it is.”
CHRIS’S PICK:
The Pizza Burger, combining two favorites into one.