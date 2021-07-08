Scripter named Old Settlers vice president

“I ran the Don Childs Run two years in a row with my friend Kathy Van Pelt,” she said. “We were both in the 60 and over division and she always beat me.”

In addition to the Don Childs Run, Jan has participated in the Bolder Boulder three times and several 5K runs in Kimball, Harrisburg and other areas.

“For about three years I was active in running, which I really enjoyed,” she said. “One year I went to O’Neill, Nebraska, for a run and to Norfolk.”

As the children got older, Jan had more time to get involved in a number of activities. Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful was one of the organizations where she was involved for about 10 years. Jan said that although it was a part-time job, she enjoyed it a lot.

She played many times for her home church, First United Methodist of Gering and was active in the women’s group.

“I was flattered and surprised when I learned I’d been elected Old Settlers Vice President last year,” Jan said. “I’d always admired those that went before me, so I must have had them on a pedestal. I couldn’t believe it when I was chosen.”

Jan added that now she looks forward to seeing the children of her friends as they return for Oregon Trail Days and class reunions.