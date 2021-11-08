Search underway for United Way executive director

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Steph (Black) is the consummate representative for a community organization. (She’s) super involved, super engaging, and absolutely loves what she did for United Way. She was instrumental to that organization,” he said. “Her community involvement, her passion to help the community that she lives in (made her a good leader).”

With how far United Way has come under her direction, Black said she wants to make sure the right person takes her place, which is why she will stick around to help train the new director once he or she is hired.

“That’s our number one goal is to get the right person in this position. I’m not willing to just turn this over to anybody,” she said with a laugh. “…We’re looking for someone with good leadership qualities and someone that can actually have the vision of United Way’s mission and someone that is willing to get out there and fundraise. That’s the big part of the position is fundraising and engaging the community and promoting awareness about what United Way does … and promote awareness about the community impact that we do in the communities that we serve.”

Black said that as the leading fundraising organization in the Panhandle, United Way of Western Nebraska needs someone who is invested in the community and focused on giving back.