Seasonal hour change begins at Fort Laramie National Historic Site

FORT LARAMIE, Wyo. — Beginning Sept. 5, Fort Laramie National Historic Site’s Visitor Center will change to fall/winter season hours.

The Visitor Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the park’s historic grounds will remain open from sunrise to sunset each day. The fall/winter seasonal hours of operation will continue through Memorial Day weekend 2022.

“The golden hue of autumn light, long shadows, and rustling of leaves provide for a unique experience here at the Fort,” Superintendent Mark Davison said. “It’s a wonderful time of year to visit.”

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Fort Laramie NHS, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored to ensure a are safe and clean environment for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.