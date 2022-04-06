Second COVID-19 booster dose now available in Panhandle

As of March 29, a second booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines is now recommended four months after the prior dose for people who received Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for both their primary series and booster doses, adults ages 50 years and older and people ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

“Getting more people who are 50 and older this additional booster dose will be a huge help in reducing hospitalization and death from the next COVID wave,” Dr. James Lawler, infectious disease physician and co-executive director of the Global Center for Health Security, said.

COVID vaccine is widely available across the Panhandle for individuals age 5 and over, there are no out-of-pocket expenses. COVID vaccine for children six months to four years of age will be available in the coming weeks.

The public can visit one of the Panhandle vaccine locations to get the booster dose. Those locations can be found at pphd.org.

If a person is homebound or has a condition that makes it hard for them to access a COVID vaccine, call Vianey Zitterkopf, registered nurse, at 308-430-8390 or Janet Felix, licensed practical nurse at 308-672-4653. If people have lost their COVID vaccine card, go to https://tinyurl.com/2zh7uhhu.

Free COVID test kits are available at community locations throughout the Panhandle. Residents can find a location nearby at https://tinyurl.com/4fkydcfe.

Residents can have as many as their family needs with a limit of six at one time at no charge. These are important to have on-hand so if a person or a family member feels a minor COVID-like symptom, then they can quickly test to make a decision about how to keep themselves and others that may be around you healthy and safe.

Once picked up, individuals can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. If done through the video call, individuals will receive a certified lab report that can be used for travel, medical procedures and other documentation needs.

In addition to the local test kits available, Panhandle residents can also order four, free at-home COVID tests at COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Current COVID testing access can also be found at http://pphd.org/COVID-19.html.

The Panhandle COVID dashboard is shifting to region-wide data on COVID trends around the area. It will no longer have county-specific data. This is due to Gov. Pete Ricketts’s emergency order expiring Thursday, March 31, which specifies what level of data can be publicly shared.

The Panhandle COVID dashboard is available at www.pphd.org. The state COVID dashboard is available at https://tinyurl.com/ufj9fcuf. For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form