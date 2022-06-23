 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See the badlands in backcountry tour of Scotts Bluff National Monument

The public is invited to attend a free backcountry tour of the north side of Scotts Bluff National Monument on Tuesday, June 28.

 The tour, planned for 6 p.m., will leave from the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center Amphitheater located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.

Park Ranger Matt Salomon will lead the group through the one of the monument’s prairie dog towns, stop to take a look at the location of the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps camp, and end with a tour of the badlands formations. Hikes for the first and second stops will each be ¼ mile long and will require hiking off-trail on uneven surfaces. The tour will take approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Anyone wishing to participate must make a reservation by contacting the monument at 308-436-9700. Due to the rough nature of the roads travelled, a high clearance vehicle (SUV or truck) is required. There are no restrooms along the tour route, so visitors should use the visitor center restroom facilities before the caravan leaves. Participants should also bring drinking water and wear sturdy shoes for the short hikes.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.

