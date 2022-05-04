Seeking bids for Burlington Northern caboose

Almost a month after the City of Scottsbluff council took action to terminate its interlocal agreement and assignment of interest in the tourist information booth with Scotts Bluff County, the council approved going out for bids on the locomotive caboose’s removal and relocation.

At the April 4 city council meeting, Public Works Director Mark Bohl went before the council to discuss the termination of the agreement. He offered background on the original agreement signed in 1989.

“We have the caboose that’s on 27th Street and Highway 26 that’s on the corner,” Bohl said. “It’s on the state right-of-way within city limits, owned by the county tourism.”

Bohl told the council he received several inquiries about purchasing the caboose or whether it could be relocated.

The city and county entered into an interlocal agreement on June 9, 1997, for placement of a former Burlington Northern Railroad caboose that was owned by the county on a tract of land leased by the city. The plan was to use the caboose as a tourist information booth, which would be staffed during the summer.

Brenda Leisy, director of the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau, said, “The reason they made that decision is because when everybody took cabooses away from the train, people just went crazy. People were mad because that was the novel part of the experience was that caboose.”

Karla Niedan-Streeks, director of tourism for Gering, said the cabooses were in use when she arrived 23 years ago.

“Kevin Howard was the Scotts Bluff County tourism director and as director, he coordinated the ‘volunteer group’ that manned the cabooses during the summer months,” Niedan-Streeks recalled. “Mostly retired residents and some school teachers manned the cabooses and distributed visitor information.”

The volunteers were there a few hours each day, seven days a week. Niedan-Streeks worked with Howard to organize a volunteer event at the end of the summer to thank the volunteers.

“I think that manning of the cabooses lasted about three-four years,” she said. “Then it got more difficult to get volunteers and then the cabooses became ‘self-guided information facilities.’”

Since then, Gering Visitors Bureau has a manned visitor information center in the civic center and the county’s tourism visitors center is inside Legacy of the Plains Museum. There are also new visitors center facilities at Chimney Rock and Scotts Bluff National Monument, which are the prime locations for visitors to get information as they are manned continuously.

The caboose is no longer used for its intended purpose so the city and county decided to terminate the agreement. The county relinquished its shared ownership in the caboose fully to the city.

Leisy said they have not utilized the caboose in at least 10 years.

“When grant monies go away and that type of thing, then you have to start paying those people who were manning those booths yourself, so it kind of went by the wayside,” Leisy said. “There’s a rack outside that had information in it and people would just stop and get it. That’s really all it’s been for a number of years.”

Leisy said instead of manning that caboose in the summer, they connect with tourists at the office in town.

At the May 2 council meeting, council members approved the bid specifications for the purchase, removal and relocation of the railroad caboose. They city will advertise for bids, which must be received by May 23 at 11 a.m.

“The successful bidder will be responsible for removing the caboose from this location within 60 days from notice of being the successful bidder,” according to the council packet information.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.