 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeking Star of the State
0 comments
top story

Seeking Star of the State

  • Updated
  • 0

What a year 2020 has been. The challenges that we have seen as a community have, at some times, seemed insurmountable. Every industry, business and neighborhood has been tested economically and emotionally.

Star of the State

But through it all, individuals have risen up to make a difference, to heal a divide and to create a positive impact for their communities. They didn’t do this for reward or recognition, but rather because it is the right thing to do. Stepping up to tackle the adversity and obstacles that face us every day is what being a Nebraskan is all about.

The Star of the State campaign was created to celebrate these amazing individuals.

The Star Herald is collaborating with newspapers across the state to recognize and honor these champions of our way of life. Newspapers across Nebraska will be encouraging readers to nominate individuals who have done the remarkable. Finalists will be selected from each region and a winner will be chosen to be named the Star of the State, Nebraska’s Person of the Year. As a part of their recognition, the winner will receive a $2,020 donation to a nonprofit of the winner’s choice.

Seeking Star of the State

Rich Macke

Star-Herald Publisher

This campaign was made possible because of the contributions of the statewide sponsor, Woodhouse Auto Family.

Please join me in celebrating the efforts of these outstanding Nebraskans. Nominations can be submitted now at ljs.secondstreetapp.com/StaroftheState through Feb. 21.

Thank you for your support.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christopher & Banks planning to close all stores
Local

Christopher & Banks planning to close all stores

  • Updated

Clothing store Christopher & Banks has sent an email to customers saying it plans to close all brick and mortar stores. Christopher & Banks has a location at Uptown Scottsbluff, formerly known as Monument Mall. 

Watch Now: Related Video

TABLE TALK: 'They are Worthy' campaign recruiting foster parents, CASA volunteers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News