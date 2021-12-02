 Skip to main content
Selah concert at Midwest Theater postponed
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Selah Concert, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Midwest Theater, has been postponed due to one of their members testing positive for Covid-19. All tickets sales will be good for a future concert that will be rescheduled for a date the beginning of the New Year. However, if you would like a refund please contact the box office at 632-4311. We wish Selah the very best and look forward to having them in the Historic Midwest Theater very soon.

