Selling lemonade to help pets in need

A pair of Scottsbluff siblings spent their Oregon Trail Days selling lemonade, helping a local charity help struggling pet owners.
Instead of watching costumed children on parade, Faith Langer, 8, and her brother Ambrose, 4, watched a parade of customers outside their home from July 8-11. They raised a total of $482 to aid the Gering-based charity Skipper’s Cupboard.
“Faith has done a lemonade stand the last two years, and she picked a different place each year,” their mother Keely Langer said.
Faith’s previous summer lemonade stands raised funds for the Panhandle Humane Society and the bear exhibit at the Riverside Discovery Center.
“This year, I gave her a couple ideas and she picked Skipper’s Cupboard. I told her what they were all about and she said, ‘Oh, I want to do that.’”
Faith’s reason for choosing Skipper’s Cupboard was simple: “Because they help animals,” she said.
Steve Morgheim founded Skipper’s Cupboard in 2009 with his wife Becky Hale-Morgheim. The charity is named after Hale-Morgheim’s childhood beagle. Its purpose is to deliver food and build dog or cat houses for the elderly, the homeless, the unemployed or people with health problems who struggle with the funds needed to take care of their pets.
“Things happen to folks that are unexpected,” Morgheim said, “...and they’re having to make a decision. Do I get my medicine, or do I feed my dog? Do I pay my bill, or take my animal to the humane society?”
So for the last 13 years, Morgheim has done what he can to help these animals in need, using donations from fundraisers to do so.
“We track everything we do, all the kibble and cat food ... in the first 12 years, when we look back on it, we’ve distributed 187,000 pounds of food and we’ve made 10,000 deliveries,” he said.
Skipper’s Cupboard raises its funds from more than just lemonade stands. The group has held a host of events over the years, such as the Pumpkin Pies for Puppies events around Thanksgiving at Perkins, where donations were rewarded with pie. They also installed colorful statues of dogs around the city as part of a Paws 4 Paws charity auction in 2019.
It was this eye-catching event that first made Keely Langer aware of the charity she’d later suggest her daughter try to help.
The Langer kids sold more than just lemonade at their stand. They sold chips and candy, as well, and their mother created a Facebook fundraiser that netted some $70 of their $482 total. Several of their friends helped them one day, and many of their neighbors and family purchased the lemonade.
As Morgheim told the children, every little bit helps.
“Animals can’t call 911 ... whether they’re hungry or abused or sick,” he said. “If someone won’t be their advocate, they’re pretty much stuck.”
In Nebraska, the law views pets as property of their owners, he said, so another facet of Skipper’s Cupboard is to champion their status as individuals.
“We’re trying to change the paradigm of how animals are looked at,” Morgheim said. “...There’s a lot of hurting people, and that human-pet bond is critical.”
He said many of the charity’s events are focused at children, including creative writing projects with Mitchell Elementary School and doghouse-building workshops. One of these will be held in conjunction with Home Depot in the near future.
After receiving the funds, Morgheim provided the Langer kids with copies of the charity’s book, “The Soap Box Beagle.” He also gave them a stuffed dog apiece for their contributions and hard work.