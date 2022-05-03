Semi rollover and fuel spill close highway

A single-vehicle rollover Tuesday led to fuel spilling over a major highway in Scottsbluff and closure of a highway as drivers headed into work.

Around 7:35 a.m., a truck rolled over near the intersection of Highway 26 and Highway 71, spilling diesel fuel over the road.

NSP Public Information Officer Cody Thomas said he believed the driver suffered some injuries during the crash, however, additional details weren’t available at press time. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

He said the NSP had not yet identified the cause of the rollover.

