Semi rollover and fuel spill close highway

Semi rollover photo

Highways 26 and 71 were closed for a short period Tuesday morning as emergency personnel cleaned up diesel fuel following a semi rollover in Scottsbluff.

 NICOLE HELDT/Star-Herald
Semi rollover photo

First responders arrive at the scene of a semi rollover Tuesday morning. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A single-vehicle rollover Tuesday led to fuel spilling over a major highway in Scottsbluff and closure of a highway as drivers headed into work.

Around 7:35 a.m., a truck rolled over near the intersection of Highway 26 and Highway 71, spilling diesel fuel over the road.

NSP Public Information Officer Cody Thomas said he believed the driver suffered some injuries during the crash, however, additional details weren’t available at press time. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

He said the NSP had not yet identified the cause of the rollover.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

