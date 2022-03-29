Senators set aside funding for early childhood ed, rural housing

State senators voted 33-7 Monday to advance their allocation of $1.04 billion in federal COVID-19 aid to the final stage of debate.

Legislative Bill 1014, the last of four 2022 budget bills, includes $20 million toward building North Platte’s Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant and $23.5 million for long-term Gering-Fort Laramie Canal repairs.

The vote sets up third and final votes later this week on all four budget bills. The three adjusting Nebraska’s regular two-year budget (LBs 1011, 1012 and 1013) all won second-round approval last week.

The funds for Sustainable Beef would be applied toward costs of the $325 million project’s onsite wastewater treatment system.

The Gering-Fort Laramie Canal funds would go for permanent repairs to the middle of three canal tunnels that collapsed in July 2019.

Lawmakers used their full four hours of second-round debate on LB 1014 but settled mostly for making a few technical changes.

They agreed to set aside $4 million of American Rescue Plan funds to contract with a statewide nonprofit group for grants to start or expand child-care programs for children 5 years old and younger in areas that need more.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, offered the amendment.

Even before his 2014 election to the Legislature, he was involved with the Sixpence early childhood pilot program in the Scottsbluff Public Schools, he said.

Working parents “have been carrying the burden for years” of child-care shortages, and job turnover at and the closure of some centers due to COVID-19 made that worse, he said.

“Parents who need and are willing to work should not have to choose between their jobs and caring for children,” Stinner said.

The Lincoln-based Nebraska Children and Families Foundation has been distributing most of Nebraska’s federal funds for growing child-care capacity, Stinner said.

Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams agreed to redirect some of LB 1014’s allocation for additional rural workforce housing grants, Stinner said.

Williams called Stinner’s request “a wonderful use of the money” to address another challenge facing rural Nebraska communities trying to add jobs and residents.

North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson agreed. “After 42 years in banking, I can tell you everything is interrelated” when it comes to rural economic development, said the founder, president and CEO of North Platte-based NebraskaLand Bank.

Jacobson, Williams, Stinner and Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon and Steve Erdman of Bayard voted to advance LB 1014 to final reading. Venango Sen. Dan Hughes was excused at the time of the vote.

Later Monday, senators gave 30-3 first-round approval to Williams’ priority bill (LB 1069) adjusting and extending the life of the state Rural Workforce Housing Fund established by an earlier law he introduced in 2017.

Among other things, LB 1069 extends the fund’s life to 2026-27 and raises its program’s state matching funds from a dollar-for-dollar match to $2 of state funds for every $1 of locally raised funds.

Erdman cast the lone “no” vote among western Nebraska’s half-dozen senators, repeating his stance that government shouldn’t be involved in building housing even if the private sector shies away from doing so.

The District 47 lawmaker sparred on the issue with Jacobson, who said the cost of building housing in North Platte is 15% higher than in eastern Nebraska.

Materials and subcontractors cost more in western Nebraska, and basements can’t be built in much of North Platte due to the high water table, Jacobson said.

Only 20 homes are available for sale in North Platte with the Sustainable Beef plant and likely related businesses on the way, he said.

“We’re beyond a housing crisis at this time,” Jacobson said. “Why do we have a crisis? Because of the cost to build. And now interest rates are moving higher and it’s going to be even more unaffordable.”

Building lower-cost starter homes also can free up larger homes where parents’ children are grown, he added.

Erdman replied that Bridgeport built a retirement center to do that. Nebraska’s high income and property taxes work against attracting the workers rural areas want, he said.

“Sometime we’re going to overbuild and you’ll have a housing crash again, and we’ll say we shouldn’t have built all those houses,” he said.

“To me,” he added, “a starter house has wheels on it.”

Kearney established more mobile home parks when it faced housing shortages in recent years, he said.

Senators voted 25-3 to amend Williams’ bill to attach similar provisions revising Nebraska’s urban-based Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Act.

Sen. Tony Vargas, who represents south Omaha, offered that amendment.

