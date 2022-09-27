Sensory Safari: Senses heightened during safari at Riverside Discovery Center

Kids from across the Panhandle visited the zoo on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to experience nature through touch, sight, smell and sound during Sensory Safari at Riverside Discovery Center (RDC).

“Sensory Safari is just to bring the natural world to everyone, being able to interact with and being able to cultivate a sense of ‘Aaah.’ Learning about the natural world is a right that everyone should have,” Kevin Plath, an RDC educator, said. “It is our mission to bring that to all learners today.”

Amanda Filipi, with Nebraska Game and Parks, said the Sensory Safari experience is geared toward targeting kids that may prefer learning through touch, smell or sound. The event has not taken place since 2019 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s great to see the groups back out again this year,” Filipi said. “For some of the kids, smelling is key for them and they want to actively search out different stations that use that sense. We have students in the valley that really crave those different stations, and we want to accommodate their learning needs during this field trip.”

Educators from RDC, the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, Nebraska Game and Parks, the North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) and the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center (PREEC) encouraged kids to engage their senses. Typically, a zoo is geared toward visual learners but visitors could experience a unique opportunity to “see” nature through touch, smell and sound at stations set-up in the center of RDC.

“We want to make sure there are ways to appreciate all the senses today,” Plath said. “We even start a dialogue with the kids here to try and coax them out of their shells when it comes to learning. Make them feel more comfortable about (nature) and about using all of their senses.”

RDC staff handled a male and female Madagascar hissing cockroach at the first station. The staff encouraged kids to touch the insects, see the difference in their sizes and coloring, hear the hissing sound, and even feel one crawl across their hand.

“At our hissing cockroach handling station, it wasn’t just one sense,” Plath said. “It was ‘Can you listen to their hiss? How does it feel on your hand? Why do you think they have those colors?”

Nathan Rice, a PREEC educator, was manning the popular station where kids were encouraged to take a smell test. Containers with smells ranging from a fox to vanilla were uncapped for kids to use their nose to match the container to a photo of what it could be.

“I smelled good smells,” Julian Murillo, a Meridian School student, said. “I smelled coconut.”

Victoria Plasencio, a Meridian School student, said she liked the smell station.

“I liked to smell the strawberry one,” she said.

Todd Filipi and Ken Ridgeway from the NPNRD had a table piled high with a variety of plants that could be found in the Panhandle. Kids where encouraged to pick up a plant and notice its texture and smell.

“They asked us to bring plants, native forages and legumes,” Todd Filipi said. “We’ve got some interesting smells, textures and they can make weird sounds.”

Moving on to the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies station, Delani Bruce and Laura Smedsrud encouraged kids to experience birds through the sense of touch and sound. Bruce had a bird call matching game to engage kids while Smedsrud offered up bird wings and claws of various sizes for kids to handle.

“We have just a variety of textures because our wings are super soft and then the claw is really sharp,” Smedsrud said.

Another popular station was the fish station where Amanda Filipi held one of five carp for kids to touch. Shouts could be heard from groups encouraging someone to touch a carp’s fin or mouth and even reach in the tub to wrangle one to hold.

“In the past years, the kids just go all elbow in and they’re drenched from head to toe but this year, it’s a little bit more subdued,” Amanda Filipi said. “The fisheries folks are the ones who caught all of these because they absolutely love it when kids can get a handle on a fish.”

Plasencio may not have held one of the carp, but she was brave enough to touch different parts of the fish.

“I like the tail of the fish the best,” she said.

Plath said, “We really do just want to get them excited about the natural world in a way that doesn’t make them feel like they should be ashamed of being excited about it or that they’re ever not going to be able to grow that appreciation.”