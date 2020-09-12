Sentencing in crash seriously injuring boy continued

Sentencing has been delayed for a Bayard man set to be sentencied on charges in a crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy.
Jacob Gompert, 21, of Bayard, pleaded no contest, and was found guilty, on a charge of second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony, in connection with a Sept. 19, 2019, crash that injured a then-12-year-old boy, JP Walgren.
According to court documents, Gompert had been traveling at speeds estimated between 56 and 91 miles per hour as he raced another man, Truen Henderson, on Broadway. Surveillance video captured the two men and crash data from Gompert’s vehicle registered a speed of 91 miles per hour five seconds before the crash.
Walgren suffered a shattered pelvis, and major soft tissue injuries, which court documents and his mother, Sarah, describe as causing permanent and lifelong injuries from the crash.
After the crash, JP was hospitalized in Colorado for two months and attended rehabilitation there before being able to finally return home in November 2019.
Gompert had been scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, but Jessica Laughlin, deputy Scotts Bluff County Attorney, told the Star-Herald that sentencing was continued. The Star-Herald was unable to attend the hearing in person, as seating was limited due to social distancing restrictions in place by the court.
A requirement in Gompert’s plea agreement outlined that plea deal “expires” if Gompert had any other criminal or traffic charges filed against him before the change of plea or sentencing hearings. On July 11, Gompert had been cited for a Class 5 misdemeanor for a charge of unlawful entry without a park permit. According to a citation, Gompert had entered Lake Minatare without a park permit. He failed to appear in court on an Aug. 14 hearing, after an arraignment had been rescheduled on the charge. However, court documents indicate that Gompert then entered a waiver, pleading guilty to the charge, and the waiver was accepted, with Gompert fined $74.
Laughlin said she had been readying to present evidence regarding that charge when Gompert’s attorney asked for, and was granted, a continuance of the sentencing hearing. Other conditions also required Gompert to participate in presentencing investigations, as well as agree to testify against Henderson in the case.
Sentencing is now scheduled for Sept. 23, 10 a.m.
A civil case is also pending against Gompert’s father, Torrey, who owned the truck that Gompert had been driving. According to the civil lawsuit filed by Sarah Walgren, Gompert had several traffic violations that had resulted in him not having a license at the time of the crash or liablity insurance. In fact, the suit claims, Torrey Gompert’s insurance had an exclusion for Jacob Gompert, clarifying in writing that Torrey Gompert’s insurer would not cover any damages if Jacob Gompert were allowed to drive the vehicle. However, at the time of the crash, Torrey Gompert had recently let his insurance policy lapse on the truck.
In the suit, Walgren, represented by attorney Maren Chaloupka, seeks damages for JP’s past and future medical costs, disability, pain and suffering, both physical and mental, as well damages for Sarah’s lost income.
The civil case remains pending in Morrill County Court, with Torrey Gompert not having entered a defense and a hearing on damages on July 26. However, Judge Andrea Miller, who heard the civil case and is also the judge in Jacob Gompert’s criminal case, has not yet ruled on damages, as of press time.
Reached for comment, Chaloupka told the Star-Herald: “For what it’s worth, my law firm and I have represented Sarah at no cost to her. I would hope that most lawyers would do the same, given the circumstances. The family has been through enough pain, and there will be more pain to come.”
