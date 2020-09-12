Sentencing in crash seriously injuring boy continued

Sentencing has been delayed for a Bayard man set to be sentencied on charges in a crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy.

Jacob Gompert, 21, of Bayard, pleaded no contest, and was found guilty, on a charge of second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony, in connection with a Sept. 19, 2019, crash that injured a then-12-year-old boy, JP Walgren.

According to court documents, Gompert had been traveling at speeds estimated between 56 and 91 miles per hour as he raced another man, Truen Henderson, on Broadway. Surveillance video captured the two men and crash data from Gompert’s vehicle registered a speed of 91 miles per hour five seconds before the crash.

Walgren suffered a shattered pelvis, and major soft tissue injuries, which court documents and his mother, Sarah, describe as causing permanent and lifelong injuries from the crash.

After the crash, JP was hospitalized in Colorado for two months and attended rehabilitation there before being able to finally return home in November 2019.

Gompert had been scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, but Jessica Laughlin, deputy Scotts Bluff County Attorney, told the Star-Herald that sentencing was continued. The Star-Herald was unable to attend the hearing in person, as seating was limited due to social distancing restrictions in place by the court.

A requirement in Gompert’s plea agreement outlined that plea deal “expires” if Gompert had any other criminal or traffic charges filed against him before the change of plea or sentencing hearings. On July 11, Gompert had been cited for a Class 5 misdemeanor for a charge of unlawful entry without a park permit. According to a citation, Gompert had entered Lake Minatare without a park permit. He failed to appear in court on an Aug. 14 hearing, after an arraignment had been rescheduled on the charge. However, court documents indicate that Gompert then entered a waiver, pleading guilty to the charge, and the waiver was accepted, with Gompert fined $74.