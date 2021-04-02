ServeNebraska Calls for Nominations for the 2021 Step Forward Awards

LINCOLN — ServeNebraska is now accepting nominations for the seventh annual Step Forward Awards. The Step Forward Awards celebrates those who volunteer their time and energy toward making Nebraska communities better and are the most prestigious awards given to volunteers in the state. Award recipients will be selected by the governor and honored at the 2021 Step Forward Awards ceremony in the fall. Businesses, civic clubs, schools, and other organizations are encouraged to submit the names of individuals who they wish to recognize for their efforts. Nominations must be submitted by July 1st.

“Caring for one another through service is an important part of what it means to be a Nebraskan,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “This year especially we need to recognize volunteers. I encourage everyone to nominate a volunteer they know. Recipients represent the Nebraska spirit of helping our neighbors and serving our communities.”

Nomination categories include Adult Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, Senior Volunteer, Volunteer Group, Corporate Community Volunteer, National Service, Veteran Volunteer, Disaster Volunteer, Community Media Partner, and Lifetime Achievement.