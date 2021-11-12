Service accident leads Pioneers' Chuck Heeman to Gering

A freak accident cut short Chuck Heeman’s Air Force career, which eventually led him to Gering as the Western Nebraska Pioneers owner.
Heeman joined the Air Force in 1976 and worked in intelligence as a radio operator.
“I was eavesdropping on people back in the ‘70s during the Cold War,” he said.
In 1977, Heeman was station in England when the accident occurred.
“We were in a lightning-proof building that turned out not to be not so lightning proof,” he said. “We got hit by lightning one night and it was 12 of us in my little section. Our radios and all of our equipment just kind of blew up. It killed a nerve in my left ear and damaged the nerve in my right ear. I have been deaf in my left ear since that day and damaged the hearing in my right ear.”
Heeman counts himself fortunate because some of his fellow soldiers never recovered their hearing.
“When they left England, they couldn’t hear at all. Mine, luckily, came back. I couldn’t hear for about three or four days. I was really afraid that that was it. We’re all getting evaluated about what happened. Luckily, some of my hearing came back. So, I got out on a medical discharge as a disabled veteran,” he said.
After being discharged, the Veterans Affairs wasn’t exactly helpful when Heeman applied for his benefits as a disabled veteran.
“When I got out and I applied for benefits, they rated me at 0% disabled and gave me no benefits,” he said.
Heeman gave up the fight in the late ‘70s after exhausting his appeals. In 2017, he was finally found to be 20% disabled making him eligible for VA benefits including health care.
“It was actually (his wife) Mayra who prompted me to reapply. In 2017, before we came here my hearing starting to go beyond what it was. I found myself really having trouble functioning in my job. And she said, ‘Go talk to the VA again.’ In my mind, it was like, ‘Well, they already told me no, but Mayra is very persistent,” Heeman said.
Heeman went to the VA, hoping to just get a hearing aid. Instead, the VA deemed him disabled.
“They re-rated me at 10%, which is enough to get full medical benefits. So, that’s really been a blessing for us, because I’ve got other things to deal with — my lungs and my back and things like that. To be able to have that really allowed us to come here and do the Pioneers,” he said.
Before owning the Pioneers, Heeman had worked for the Cleveland Indians on their game day grounds staff.
“I’ve always loved baseball, and I’ve always thought I wanted to do that for a living,” he said. “I saw what people did. I spent a lot of time at the ballpark when nobody else was there, and I saw the mechanism of putting a game together and everything that goes into the back end of it. I really wanted to do that for a living.”
After deciding to quit working for the post office, Heeman said he wondered if he wanted to work there until retirement.
“At that point in my life — in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s — I started having some real issues with my lungs. It was made worse by working inside. I was inside, so there was a lot of dust and a lot of things that that were really making my health bad. So it’s like, ‘Well, this is a good time for me to maybe work toward (working in baseball),’” he said.
Over the his last couple of years with post office, Heeman decided he was going to work a lot of overtime to save enough money that would allow him to start over.
“So, it got to the point in ‘91 that I was just like, ‘OK, I’ve got money in the bank. I’ve got some pension money from the post office. It’s time to make that jump, and let’s see what I can do,’” he said.
Living in Akron, Ohio, Heeman didn’t have any connections inside the world of baseball, but he had gotten to know some of the Akron Indians staff.
“it was a Double A team. I went down there during the season on my off days, and I would kind of help out. I wasn’t a paid staffer. I told the guy, ‘Hey, I want to see what you guys do, and his attitude was, ‘We need all the help we can get, please come down,’” Heeman said.
Heeman found himself working in the concession stands, selling tickets and helping to get the ballpark ready in the morning for that day’s game.
“I really got the bug from when I was a kid. It’s like, ‘Yeah, this is what I want to do.’ From there, I just kind of kept running into the right people at the right time, and I got a foothold in,” he said.
After his breathing issues got worse, Heeman decided it was time for a change.
“Back in the early ‘90s, they would always tell you if you had bad lungs to move to Arizona. At that time, there was clean air in Arizona, it’s not the case anymore. At that time, I was living in Akron, but I couldn’t breathe,” he said.
Heeman packed up and moved to Arizona where he got a spring training job with the Oakland As.
“I was (at the ballpark) all the time. The guy that hired me, I told him, ‘Hey, I want to do this for a living,’” Heeman said. “So, he gave me some really good mentorship. He introduced me to some people. Through that I got a foothold in the business. I spent a lot of years moving around from place to place. In this business, you have to go where the jobs are.”
After getting some experience under his belt, he went on to work for two collegiate wood bat teams in Klamath Falls and Medford, Oregon. Heeman and his wife Mayra packed up again and moved back to Arizona to be around their grandchildren.
“I was in my early 50s, we moved back there. The idea was, I’d love what I was doing there, great job, great people, still in baseball and I had a pension going. So, I’m going to do this ‘til I retire, whether it’s 60 to 65, and then we’re going to look for a place to own our own baseball team,” he said.
Heeman and his wife aren’t the kind of people who can sit around and watch TV all day, so they needed a plan for what they would do in retirement, he said.
Heeman got a chance to execute that plan earlier than he thought.
“In 2017, we looked at ourselves, and it’s, ‘OK, this is an opportunity to do this at a level that we can afford to invest. This isn’t a million dollar business, and we’re not rich, so it’s an opportunity to do this. So we took a leap of faith and and here we are (in Gering). Now we’re owners for good or for bad, so it’s all on us now. I can’t blame anybody (when things go wrong),” he said.
Heeman, though, said his first plan was to start a team in Casper, Wyoming.
“I was chasing the Casper market because, being in the business for so long, I kind of knew the history of baseball in Casper. They had a Rockies team (at one point). They’ve had some sports teams come and go,” he said.
When Heeman learned of the opportunity to own a team in the Expedition League he told the league organizer that he wanted to put a team in Casper.
“So ,I talked to the league organizer and I said I would like to talk to you about Casper. So, we went up there and talked to the people in Casper. We drove up from Phoenix, and took some vacation. We met with (the league organizer) and some people in Casper. I said, ‘OK,, we would like to do Casper.’ So, we committed to that, and then he starts telling me about Gering, Nebraska. I don’t know anything about Gering, Nebraska. I don’t know what that is,” he said.
He said the league was interested in the Gering market because they were in the process of building Oregon Trail Ballpark. Heeman wasn’t sold on owning a team in Gering.
“We had been working in small markets. Klamath Falls is a smaller market than this and we did very well there. So that doesn’t scare us,” Heeman said.
After leaving Casper, Heeman decided to drive to Gering to take a look at the community.
“We decided to spend a day here. If we don’t feel good about it, we’ll just go home,” he said. “So, we came down here. We talked to Mayor Kaufman and all the city staff. They showed us the plans for the ballpark.”
Mayra fell in love with the community, so they decided this would be a great place to have a team. They also bought the Casper Horseheads.
“We went back to the league organizer and told him we’ve got enough money in the bank to do one team and suffer some losses for a year while we build it. We don’t have enough to do two,” Heeman said. “Well, (the Expedition League) needed somebody here. so we worked a deal. We got the two teams.”