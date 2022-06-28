Serving Nebraskan as musicians: 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard to celebrate patriotism during concert series

Members of Nebraska National Guard have served our country in the military and now are using their musical talents to serve the citizens of Nebraska. The members of the 43rd Army Band will visit several Panhandle communities to perform free concerts, starting July 1-8.

The musicians had to audition for a seat in the band, something commanding Chief Warrant Office 2 Paul Kenney recalls from his teenage years.

“I was a high school student and my band director called me in and I met Jeff Klintberg, who was the commander of the Army Band at the time,” he said. “He invited me to come audition for the group and I made it. I was a trumpet player with the Army Band for 15 years before I was offered the position to become the next commander.”

Throughout the tour, Kenney said he hopes the band can bring something special to each community, recognizing not every community has an opportunity to listen to a professional military band perform.

“Because we are a part of the Nebraska National Guard, we have this very neat opportunity and duty and honor to serve the citizens of Nebraska by getting out in the communities and perform for those community members, service members and everyone really,” Kenney said.

The band will perform concerts in Hay Springs, Fort Robinson, Alliance, in Scottsbluff as part of the Bands on Broadway series, and in Chadron for Fur Trade Days.

“I hope that they feel connected to the military and the National Guard and can take pride in Nebraska’s military and I hope that we represent that well,” he said.

Fort Robinson and Alliance will host the band days before the Fourth of July, a holiday the band finds inspiration from when choosing a set list.

“We’ve selected some pieces in all of the groups that are performing this summer that really highlight the idea we are special because of our independence,” Kenney said. “That really ties into the music that we choose, so that is part of our set list and repertoire we’ll be bringing to every community.”

Throughout the 90-minute concert, the public will hear music featuring patriotic selections, marches and popular music performed by the 37-member band. Some of the songs patrons will hear include: “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, a military service medley and “1812 Overture” by Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky.

“We are doing marches because that is very closely tied to military bands’ histories, so we love playing marches,” he said. “The 1812 Overture has a rich history in revolution and patriotism and usually really excites crowds.”

They will also perform songs from Disney’s “Encanto.”

During the service medley, active and retired service members will be recognized. That patriotic moment is a highlight for the community and band. As those service members stand, Kenney hopes youth see people they know stand up. He also wants youth to understand the multitude of opportunities available to them through the military.

“There are lots of jobs in the military and people in the military do a lot of different things,” he said. “Sometimes, I think youth don’t realize how broad the military is and they might not understand that we’re a military musician is a nice thing for them.”

As he conducts the group, Kenney said he enjoys performing with the unit and connecting with each of them throughout the performance, but what means the most is connecting with the audience. He also hopes the concert series is a return to normalcy for the public to engage with the arts, after the pandemic limited several in-person performance opportunities.

“I really love connecting with the audience and community members,” he said. “One of the nicest things for me is after a performance concludes and we’re all packing up and some people feel compelled to come up and tell you how much they appreciate what you did. That’s one of the things that excites me the most — to get out and perform with this group is just understanding and feeling how much is means to people.”

The concert band, which features all 37 members, will perform in every community. However, there are smaller music performance groups that will vary across venues. There is a country group called “Heartland Revival,” a woodwind group called “Sharp Shooter Winds,” a brass band called “Black Hawk Brass” and a rock and pop group called “Sierra Niner.”

