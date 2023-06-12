Friends and family packed the American Legion Post 10 in Morrill as 15 area veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor on Sunday, June 11.

The 15 quilts represent a small part of the 170 that have been given by Panhandle Blocks — the local chapter of Quilts of Valor — in the five years the group has existed, group leader Kathy Dye said.

“I think it’s just a privilege” to give Quilts of Valor to veterans, Dye said. “They’ve been through things I can’t even imagine. So, it’s a pretty small token in the grand scope of things. I think that can be encouraging for them. Just a couple weeks ago, we had somebody who said he was surprised after he’d been out of the service for 30 years that somebody still cared.”

She said Quilts of Valor is closing in on 900 quilts presented.

“We’ve been involved with Quilts of Valor for five of their 20 years,” Dye said, referring to the state Quilts of Valor organization. “After today, we will have passed out 870. That’s an exciting number. That’s 870 personal thank-you’s that have been issued to veterans in our region. We’re very excited about that. I want to make sure that you understand that those numbers aren’t a checklist or something crossed off, or even bragging points. Each veteran that we honor and celebrate is precious to us. Each one is not just about getting your name crossed off a list: He’s done. She’s done. He’s done. It’s never about that. These are very heartfelt thank-yous, so we want you to make sure that that’s what you get.”

Among the veterans honored at the ceremony, Mary Welsch said she was thrilled for the others who were also getting quilts.

“It’s great to be honored with real veterans,” she said. “So many of these people served in different wars. It’s just amazing that they do this and that the women put in the time, and the care and the love that goes into these quilts and making it a point to welcome Vietnam veterans. I think that’s really important.”

Welsch served her country in the 1970s, when women’s roles in the military were limited.

“Anytime I’m honored as a veteran, I feel proud to represent female veterans. We were a very small part (of the military), but we’re becoming a bigger part of every day and every year,” she said.

Welsch was among the pioneers in the evolution of women’s roles in the Army.

“We were just (in support roles) when we were the Women’s Army Corps that was begun in World War II,” she said. “When I was in the National Guard, I couldn’t be in the guard unit in Scottsbluff because they were a combat unit. I was in the support unit in the maintenance company in the stock control supply, part of it. Back in the ’70s and ’80s, they were just transitioning women into a lot of the combat units.”

Welsch was part of that transition, she said.

“I was part of the Women’s Army Corps, when they transitioned over to the regular Army, so that was really something to me. We were the first women’s company that threw grenades, which was pretty amazing,” Welsch said.

Larry Margheim was one of the Vietnam veterans given a Quilt of Valor on Sunday.

“It’s really an honor,” he said, comparing it with the reception returning soldiers got during the Vietnam War. “The (anti-war protesters and general public) weren’t too happy to see us come home.”

He said he never thought he would be recognized for his service in Vietnam.

“I just thought, well, I put in my time. I’m done now, so go on with life,” Margheim said.

Another honoree, Jerry Lucas, was also a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Lucas said he processed records and orders for soldiers being sent into Vietnam.

“I know a lot of them didn’t return,” he said. “I lost a good friend of mine from school over there. It’s emotional, it’s nice to be recognized for something you didn’t get recognized for when you did it. (Vietnam veterans) came back and were treated like something less than. Let’s say you wouldn’t treat a dead dog that way.”

But he said the general attitude about those who served in Vietnam has changed over time.

“It took the start of another war and the loss of more young men to get people to realize we didn’t have a choice,” Lucas said.

He said he is proud to be part of the group awarded quilts.

“It’s an honor. It’s a privilege to stand up with these men shoulder to shoulder,” Lucas said.

The rest of those awarded Quilts of Valor Sunday are John Dillman, Jim Duden, Ron Goodschmidt, Melvin Groskopf, George Lara, Skip Lessert, Edward Schwindt, David Shaw, Daniel Spencer, Robert Vanderklish, Maynard (Dutch) Wells and Thomas Welsch.