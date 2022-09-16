Setting a lofty goal: Monument Marathon runners set course for 50 states

Most runners are focused on the race in which they compete next, but some have their eye on a larger goal: running a marathon or half-marathon in all 50 states.

The motivation for each runner is different, however.

For Melissa Johnson, of Orange Park, Florida, it was the death of a loved one that first motivated her to run.

“We have a breast-cancer marathon down here in Jacksonville, Florida, that they started in 2008. I had just lost my grandmother to breast cancer like a year prior, so I jumped on board and helped raise money with them and have been running them every year,” she said.

She decided half-marathons were more to her liking after not training well enough to compete in a full marathon. While training for the shorter race, she came up with the goal for running them in all 50 states.

“I realized people were actually traveling and running. I'm like, ‘Well, that's interesting,’” Johnson said. “I'm a travel agent, too, so I'm like, ‘Why am I not traveling and running? Like this is a thing, let's do it.’ So, I started looking for other races and on top of doing a half-marathon in mind, I started doing the goal of 50 states.”

Johnson, though, said she didn’t realize how long it would take to run a half-marathon in every state.

“As I got into it a couple of years, I realized this can be attainable in, like, 10 years,” she said.

However, that plan would be put on hold.

“The day after one of the races in Colorado, I went hiking up a snowy trail after the race and broke my ankle. I had to have ankle surgery, so that postponed me,” she said. “So that set me back eight months.”

She endured a second injury as well, breaking the other foot on a fall in her driveway, she said.

Still, she’s now down to just nine states to go and plans to finish the 50 in November.

“I’m actually doing four states (in a row), starting with Wyoming this week,” she said. “Then, the Monument Marathon, New Hampshire and Iowa.”

Dirk van Oorschot of Veghel, Netherlands, first began traveling to the U.S. for business.

“In my younger days, I was running my own company, and we did a lot of business in the U.S. as well. So I traveled a lot in the U.S. for work,” he said. “After selling my companies, I thought it would be nice to do it again but without the stress.”

Van Oorschot then decided running marathons would be a good way to do that.

“After running in some 25 states, I decided to give it a go for all 50 states,” he said.

Simple logistics also led him to the Monument Marathon.

“I picked your marathon since it was easy to combine with Cheyenne,” van Oorschot said. “Since I live in Europe, I need to travel to the U.S. for every marathon, so I try to always run two marathons in one trip.”

Patti Albert of Phelps, New York, ran her first marathon in 1995.

“I ran my first marathon … with a goal of qualifying for the Boston Marathon's 100th anniversary. I succeeded, and I was hooked,” she said.

Like Johnson, Albert runs marathons partly as a reason to travel.

“My husband and I used my marathoning as a way to travel to diverse destinations in the states and Canadian provinces and territories. I set the target of running all 50 states after seeing other runners with club shirts and after I had already run 20 or more states,” she said.

Running marathons has taken her to many destinations.

“I have run marathons in every state, including Nebraska, all 10 Canadian provinces and two of the three Canadian territories,” she said.

Now, Albert has her sights set on a loftier goal.

“I was not part of a club until last year, even though I ran my first marathon in 1995. For some reason, after running the NYC Marathon in November 2021, I felt compelled to join the 50Under4 Club with the intention of completing the requirements,” she said.

The goal for marathon runners in the 50Under4 Club is not only to run in every state but finish under four hours.

She has nearly hit those challenging goals.

“I need to complete marathons in sub-four marathons in Mississippi, Kentucky, Nebraska, Minnesota and Tennessee,” she said.

