Seven COVID-19 related deaths confirmed, bringing Panhandle tally to 31

Panhandle Public Health District announced Tuesday that seven COVID-related deaths have been confirmed.

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said in Monday’s briefing 11 deaths were awaiting confirmation. Seven of those deaths have now been confirmed, bringing the official total of deaths in the Panhandle to 31. Panhandle Public Health District director Kim Engel has said that it can take up to weeks for deaths to be confirmed by the state.

Three of the deaths had occurred in Dawes County, bringing the total deaths in that county to nine. Only Scotts Bluff County has reported more deaths, with 14 having occurred in that county. Only two counties in the Panhandle, Deuel and Garden, counties have not had any reported death.

The deaths disclosed on Tuesday involved a Cheyenne County woman in her 70s; Dawes County woman in her 60s; Dawes County woman in her 80s; Dawes County man in his 70s,; Kimball County man in his 90s; Morrill County woman in her 90s and a Sheridan County woman in her 60s

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of seven Panhandle residents. We wish their families and friends peace and comfort during their time of loss,” Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District director, said.

Health officials urged the public to please continue all of the important precautions to protect you, your loved ones, and your community from the spread of COVID. Wear a mask when possible, stay at least six feet away from others, monitor for any symptoms, and stay home if you are not feeling well.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.