Shane Svorec writes book of her untold life experiences

Readers are invited to ride along with a young Shane Svorec in the back seat of her family’s Volkswagen bus and meet the people who she came across along her journey of life.
Svorec launched her new book “Broken Little Believer” Tuesday, June 29, which is based on her real-life experiences moving around the country as a girl. The book weaves in life lessons throughout the journey as the author shares pieces of her life that were both pretty and painful while illustrating how each piece is connected for a greater purpose.
Svorec was born on a military base and her parents separated when she was young. A blue Volkswagen bus they called Freedom became her home as she and her brother were tossed from relative to relative due to a family health situation.
“We lived our life for quite a while traveling in that Volkswagen bus,” she said. “That was how I grew up, so my life was very unconventional and I saw the world in a unique perspective.”
Growing up, Svorec developed a passion for writing throughout her travels. That passion evolved into her sharing her thoughts on social media and the creation of her Facebook page, The Look Up Girl.
“Being a passenger for a lot of my life, I’ve always been a natural observer,” she said. “I would sit in the backseat of the bus or another car and would jot down notes and make notes of different things that I would see.
“I’m someone who looks up a lot,” Svorec said. “I look up at the sky, at the moon and the stars when I’m troubled or looking for inspiration. I feel like when you look up, you tend to find positive things.”
She moved to Alliance the summer before her freshman year of high school and would remain in the state until she graduated.
“Even though I wasn’t born in Nebraska and I didn’t live my entire life there, I say that Nebraska changed me,” she said. “I am forever grateful for the time I spent there because I’ve always looked at life a little differently and I’ve always been a big observer of people and places. There’s no place like Nebraska and it’s a place that has never left who I am.”
There is a chapter devoted to her Nebraska experiences engaging with the people and the way of life.
Growing up, Svorec was never the girl who was involved in pageants and she did not have everything, but she was known for being kind and making friends with people in multiple social circles. Her passion for friendship led her to being named Box Butte County Fair’s Miss Congeniality and later, Miss Nebraska National Teenager, her senior year.
“I’ve never put appearance before character,” Svorec said. “I think that who you are and what your heart is — how you operate, how you treat people, how you live your life, your heart is what is most important.
“For me, it was more important that I was recognized for the person I was, not how I looked.”
Svorec also shared her fond memories of branding season in Nebraska and how she felt part of her community, despite being alone.
“I used to help during branding season and one rancher would go from one ranch to the next and everybody moves around and helps each other,” she said. “For me, it was a beautiful way while I was alone a lot of times, I really never felt alone because I lived amongst people, who whether or not they knew what was going on in my life or the specifics, I knew they were there if I really did need them.”
Throughout the chapter, she reveals how her life was outside of school, sharing how many people will be shocked to learn how a honor roll, two-job working teenager lived.
“So many people had no idea the life that I was living,” she said. “My life was a lot harder and a lot more challenging than the average high school student, but I succeeded and I graduated with a lot of honors.”
Each chapter in the book tells another piece of Svorec’s journey in her uncommon life that started shattered, but has not diminished her spirit as she continues her path of self-reflection.
The title “Broken Little Believer” seeks to highlight the brokenness inside each one us, Svorec said.
“I think that every single person is broken in some way, whether it’s by grief, by loss, insecurity, betrayal or whatever it may be, I think everyone has experienced trouble in their life and they’ve had to overcome something,” she said. “It’s a very honest and unique book that while it is based on true events, it is something that everyone can apply to their life because it covers so many different life experiences.”
The book’s cover with the bus also highlights the journey of life down paths that we may not always choose for ourselves, but with some love and hope those pieces come together for a purpose.
“Being broken is being genuine and honest with yourself and until we acknowledge that we have brokenness, then we can never truly believe in the promise of tomorrow,” Svorec said. “We all have the power to believe in a better tomorrow, the power to believe in possibilities and we can all believe to see a different perspective.”
With her book now on the market, Svorec will begin to travel and hold book signing events, including at the Box Butte County Fair Aug. 4-8.
The book is now available on Amazon and at Barnes and Nobles.
“I am the person who wants to be relatable,” she said. “I want to be the person who helps someone else, the person who makes someone else feel like they’re not alone.”
As people pick up her book, Svorec hopes readers enjoy the journey of life through the eyes of a little girl traveling in a blue bus.