Shane Svorec writes book of her untold life experiences

“I think that every single person is broken in some way, whether it’s by grief, by loss, insecurity, betrayal or whatever it may be, I think everyone has experienced trouble in their life and they’ve had to overcome something,” she said. “It’s a very honest and unique book that while it is based on true events, it is something that everyone can apply to their life because it covers so many different life experiences.”

The book’s cover with the bus also highlights the journey of life down paths that we may not always choose for ourselves, but with some love and hope those pieces come together for a purpose.

“Being broken is being genuine and honest with yourself and until we acknowledge that we have brokenness, then we can never truly believe in the promise of tomorrow,” Svorec said. “We all have the power to believe in a better tomorrow, the power to believe in possibilities and we can all believe to see a different perspective.”

With her book now on the market, Svorec will begin to travel and hold book signing events, including at the Box Butte County Fair Aug. 4-8.

The book is now available on Amazon and at Barnes and Nobles.