 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharing tree benefiting veterans available now
0 comments

Sharing tree benefiting veterans available now

  • 0

SCOTTSBLUFF — The 20th annual Sharing Tree for the West Nebraska Veterans Home is now up at the mall. Each resident has a gift tag with two items that they “wish” for. Buy one or both gifts and drop off at E&H CPAs PC building located at 2021 Broadway, Scottsbluff. You may call for contactless drop off or questions at 308-632-6570.

If you would like to make a donation instead of purchasing gifts, please mail or drop off at the office. Volunteers will do the shopping for you. Please return the gifts with the tag or your donation by Thursday, Dec. 17.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vigilante 'investigation' creates issues for prosecuting cases
Crime

Vigilante 'investigation' creates issues for prosecuting cases

  • Updated

A group calling itself Predator Poachers traveled to expose a Sidney man they accused of sending explicit text messages & photos to a woman posing as a child. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says statute only allows prosecution of such stings if law enforcement are involved. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters rescue man from more than 100-foot water tower

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News