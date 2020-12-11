Sharing tree benefiting veterans available now

SCOTTSBLUFF — The 20th annual Sharing Tree for the West Nebraska Veterans Home is now up at the mall. Each resident has a gift tag with two items that they “wish” for. Buy one or both gifts and drop off at E&H CPAs PC building located at 2021 Broadway, Scottsbluff. You may call for contactless drop off or questions at 308-632-6570.
If you would like to make a donation instead of purchasing gifts, please mail or drop off at the office. Volunteers will do the shopping for you. Please return the gifts with the tag or your donation by Thursday, Dec. 17.
