Sheep, poultry entrants star at fair

Dozens of children competed across the market, breeding and showmanship categories for the sheep. Contestants were categorized based on their age for showmanship, and by the weight of their animal in the market show. Miller looked for different traits depending on if the animal was to be bred or slaughtered. For the contestants themselves, he paid attention to their consistency when handling the animals.

“It’s fun and it’s always growing. It’s always getting better and the people are always getting better,” competitor Ethan Bomberger said.

Bomberger won several ribbons and awards on Wednesday. At 14, he has been presenting sheep in the various categories at the county fair for almost half his life, “and I’ve been showing since I was younger than that, too,” he said.

The poultry show, too, has featured contestants with long histories of presenting their birds.

“We’ve worked as a team for several years to continue to improve our poultry show and help the the kids do better on their speeches, and continue to improve the quality of the birds they’re showing,” Jennifer Splichal said.