Sheep, poultry entrants star at fair

The fun and festivities continued at the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Wednesday, with a few distinct 4-H and FFA animal showcases highlighting the day’s events.
Both the sheep show and poultry show got underway at 8 a.m.
“Every place you go is different,” sheep judge Kody Miller said, “...but the quality of livestock is always good ...no matter where you’re at.”
Miller has been judging at fairs for various species for years, but sheep are his forte, he said, as is working with and teaching youths.
“I’m in the business of raising show stock for kids all around the country so my life revolves around them,” he said. “It’s a true blessing to be able to work with them on a daily basis.”
Contestants for the sheep competition needed to hold onto their animals’ ears and lift the animals’ head up. They needed to maintain a solid composure and ensure the sheep was calm.
“You have to feed them well and make sure they get fresh water,” sheep contestant Konnar Kuxhausen, 9, said. “Make sure they get walked once in a while.”
The girl and her sister Kinley, 10, both presented in several competitions on Wednesday. The only animals they brought to the fair were sheep. Since their grandparents raised sheep, the sisters have grown familiar with how to train and care for them.
Dozens of children competed across the market, breeding and showmanship categories for the sheep. Contestants were categorized based on their age for showmanship, and by the weight of their animal in the market show. Miller looked for different traits depending on if the animal was to be bred or slaughtered. For the contestants themselves, he paid attention to their consistency when handling the animals.
“It’s fun and it’s always growing. It’s always getting better and the people are always getting better,” competitor Ethan Bomberger said.
Bomberger won several ribbons and awards on Wednesday. At 14, he has been presenting sheep in the various categories at the county fair for almost half his life, “and I’ve been showing since I was younger than that, too,” he said.
The poultry show, too, has featured contestants with long histories of presenting their birds.
“We’ve worked as a team for several years to continue to improve our poultry show and help the the kids do better on their speeches, and continue to improve the quality of the birds they’re showing,” Jennifer Splichal said.
She serves as an assistant superintendent for the poultry category, which covered not only chickens, but ducks and turkeys as well. Her daughter had been in the show so long she’d graduated out of it by virtue of age.
This year’s poultry show featured around 20 4-H kids exhibiting their birds. One of these was Splichal’s son, Jonah Splichal, who presented his chicken Dee Dee. He said it takes a lot of work to not only memorize a speech describing all the parts of the bird’s anatomy, but to train the chicken on how to be handled. Calm birds don’t fly off or interrupt when they are being presented to a judge, he said.
“(A) big part of it is calming down your bird, having your bird used to being shown...we’ve worked with her a lot,” Jonah Splichal, 15, said.
The work paid off, as he won grand champion overall at the poultry showing.
Many poultry presenters form strong bonds with their animals. Several contestants even held a chicken costume contest, dressing up their birds as princesses, dinosaurs, Little Red Riding Hood, and a barista.
“I’ve always dreamed of having this kind of bird,” Guage Clapp, 10, said of his Ameraucana chicken Lucy. “I ended up going home one day and my mom said, ‘I’ve got a great surprise for you.’”
As a breeding bird, Clapp said vitamins are crucial to enhance the bird’s performance.
“My favorite thing to give to them is watermelon,” he said.
Clapp presented several birds across the breeding, market and showmanship categories.
In addition to the sheep and poultry categories, there was a rabbit hopping competition at 2 p.m. The rabbit show proper will begin on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. alongside the meat goat show. The market beef show will begin at 1 p.m., and the static exhibit parade of champions will take place later in the evening.