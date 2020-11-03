 Skip to main content
Sheridan County Election Results
Sheridan County Election Results

  • Updated
Sheridan County

*Contested Races Only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump   2,282
 Joseph R. Biden337
 Jo Jorgensen 39

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse  2,030
 Chris Janicek289 
 Gene Siadek209 

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith  2,207
 Mark Elworth Jr.279 
 Dustin C. Hobbs108

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Stine be retained in office?

 
 Yes1,657 
 No499

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes 1,592
 No523 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes 1,683
 No506 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes1,735 
 No449 

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes 1,645
 No459 

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes 1,617
 No504

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes1,151 
 No1,284 

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes 1,238 
 No1,144

Initiative Measure 428

Yes 1,745 
 No641 

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 1,575 
 No898

Initiative Measure 430

Yes 1,587 
 No884

Initiative Measure 431

Yes 1,672
 No806

Surveyor Question

Shall the position of elected Surveyor be eliminated and replaced by the position of appointed Surveyor?

 
 Yes1,024 
 No1,327

Legislative District 43

 Tom Brewer1,009 
 Tanya Storer1,615 

Western Community College Area Board of Governors (1)

Kimberly A. Marcy  1,730
 Sandra C. Elliott467 

Gordon/Rushville School Board (3)

Krista Wegner  544 
 Candie Johnson931 
 Ross Janssen 962 
 Nick Rosane 805 
 Seth Tausan 635 
 Zack Kearns 1,144 

District 6 School Board (Alliance) (3)

Shana Brown  30
 Wes Whitwer 13 
 Dave Rischling49 
 Tim Richey18 
 Jake Sylvester20 
 Karen Trussell 23
