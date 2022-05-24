Sheridan County residents portray characters in thriller ‘Fortress of Sin’

As a young boy growing up in Alliance, Christian Voss had a dream to become an actor. With over two decades in the industry, Voss teamed up with directors Dave Campfield and Paul Chomicki to pay tribute to his late wife and highlight the trafficking market relevant to many families in Nebraska and South Dakota with a thriller “Fortress of Sin.”

The film features several native born Nebraskans in the cast and crew.

After moving to Montana and serving in the Air Force, he got tired of shoveling snow and move to Los Angeles, California. With his wife, Robin Ritter by his side, the two enjoyed a 25-year career in filmmaking.

The duo were involved in ghost hunting films to reality shows to low budget features. After Ritter died May 18, 2018, Voss decided to clear his head and go home to his father’s property in Hay Springs. While helping out his father, Voss received a call from Dave Campfield, the director of “Caesar and Otto’s Summer Camp Massacre,” about creating a tribute film for Voss’ late wife Robin.

“It was about a young girl who joined a cult and it was based in New York, and involved a pastor of a congregation in North Carolina,” Voss said. “He had actually cast me as the pastor of the church.”

The script was rewritten to accommodate a shift in venue due to limited resources.

“So we formed a writing coalition between the three of us (Voss, Campfield and Chomicki),” he said.

As the script evolved, the three men found inspiration for the characters’ names, as each experienced the death of a family member. Voss’ wife had died, and both Campfield’s and Chomicki’s brothers had died, one from cancer and the other from a stroke.

“So we each had this tragedy in our lives, and it was almost the same time so we decided to make a tribute to them,” Voss said.

The film tells the story of a Native American woman, named Robin, who goes missing after joining a church cult. Robin is abducted to be trafficked to a cartel.

Using his local connections to the ranchers, Voss found locations for scenes in the film around the Sandhills area and Sheridan County. He contacted Ryan Lovell, who is involved with the Sheridan County Players and is the Gordon-Rushville High School music teacher.

“Ryan Lovell was absolutely instrumental in this film,” Voss said. “I’m so grateful for him and his ability. He’s got a passion as an actor and he’s very focused on how this is going to affect the community.”

Aside from using Lovell as a casting director, he also portrays Walt. Some of Lovell’s favorite scenes were taken in a pig farm outside of Hay Springs and neighboring Badlands National Park.

“We went in there are night and found some night stuff that was really creepy,” Lovell said. “Then, we were near the Badlands and shot in this really old church up there. We camped up there for that evening then shot again for two full days in the Badlands. You can’t see any cities around you, no glow of lights or anything. It was beautiful.”

Jama Bourne, a Gordon-Rushville High School graduate, plays the character of Robin.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Bourne said. “It’s something I had never done before, so it was interesting to see the dynamics that went with it.”

As she portrayed her character, Bourne said she found inspiration from her life.

“I can relate to quite a bit of it because my dad wasn’t really in my life when I was growing up, so I was raised by a single mom,” she said. “That was realistic to me because I always wanted my dad in my life.”

Bourne said the story also touches her as she has several family friends who have had children gone missing and were later found dead.

“It’s kind of like an eye-opener for me that it is a real thing,” she said. “It just touched home.”

Working alongside some of his former students, Lovell hopes they take the experience as a chance to grow and inspire change.

“I think obviously it lends time to getting them in front of the camera and giving them some experience, but I think the main thing is that this is actually happening,” Lovell said. “They’re aware that the indigenous Native American women are actually coming up missing and being trafficked.”

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed some filming, requiring the directors to make multiple trips to Sheridan County over the past two years to capture all of the scenes in the desolate and derelict locations as a lonely man seeks his daughter.

“Our biggest thing is the awareness of the missing and the murdered Indigenous women,” Voss said about the message of the film. “Trafficking is reality and it’s everywhere.”

The film is produced by Ragged Sky and Fourth Horizon Cinema. The film is available on Amazon and Best Buy. The Gordon Theater will screen the film on June 11 at 7 p.m. Some members of the cast will be in attendance.

The film has won international awards at festivals, including Best Feature Film at the Eastern European Film Fest.

