Should community holiday activities go on?

Increasing levels of COVID-19 cases in Scotts Bluff County hasn’t dampened plans to put on downtown parades, as far as some organizers are concerned. However, Gov. Pete Ricketts and local health officials are cautioning against attending large gatherings for the holidays.
Though the Star-Herald has been reporting regularly on case numbers in the Panhandle, national news attention has seemed to capture the attention of many. A New York Times online “hot spots” graphic placed Scottsbluff as in the top 12 counties in the U.S. with the highest number of recent cases per resident. By Friday, Scottsbluff was listed in the top eight. In its latest map and case count online on Friday, the New York Times ranked Scotts Bluff County in the top county per capita in Nebraska in weekly cases, with Cheyenne County in the second spot. Morrill County was in the 13th spot of cases per capita.
On Thursday, Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said the health district is recommending canceling parades and other community gatherings that have become traditions.
“We are saying that we don’t think it is a good idea to hold community gatherings, at this time,” Engel told the Star-Herald Friday. She said PPHD had responded that large gatherings are not recommended at this time, denying events from parades to cage fights. PPHD has not approved any large gatherings and official responses have included the message: “Any event that encourages people to gather puts the public at risk.”
Small and large gatherings have been identified as one of the main ways the virus is spreading in the Panhandle and in the state, according to Panhandle health officials and Gov. Pete Ricketts during press conferences this week.
During Friday’s press conference, the Star-Herald asked Ricketts about his position on community events and large gatherings as communities plan for the holiday season. Ricketts said, “I would discourage communities from having large gatherings.”
Currently, directed health measures instituted by the governor, effective Wednesday, Nov. 11, only limit indoor gatherings to 25% occupancy. The governor did not limit outdoor gatherings, allowing 100% of rated occupancy. However, plans for indoor and outdoor locations for venues or events that may have 500 people are required to be submitted to the local health department for review and approval. Plans must have social distancing guidelines, sanitation guidelines and other measures outlined. Groups are limited under the directed health measures to no larger than eight, with social distancing of six feet between groups required.
WATCH NOW: as Gov. Ricketts provides an update on coronavirusPosted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday, November 13, 2020
However, on Friday, Ricketts’ announced that if Nebraska hit a “red zone” of 25% of hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 patients in the state, then additional directed health measures would be put into place, including a limit of outdoor gatherings to 25 people or less. With the state at 20% of hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 patients on Friday, Ricketts and Panhandle health officials seemed to anticipate that those directed health measures would be likely in the very near future.
Engel said there have not been any applications for holiday parades that have been approved by PPHD, as of Friday. She said many of the applications they have received have included high-risk activities that would gather people, whether with Santa or in other activities.
“What we are really asking communities to do is reconsider the normal celebrations that we do, just like we have been saying since last March or April,” Engel said. “We know that these are important for communities and they are traditions that no one wants to part with, but if we want to have a safe December, we need to have a safe November. We would ask that people not hold these events so that people do not gather together.”
The Star-Herald reached out to organizers of the downtown Scottsbluff and downtown Gering parades Thursday.
Parade organizers told the Star-Herald they will cancel if given a directive by Panhandle Public Health District, but are otherwise planning to continue with parades.
Downtown Scottsbluff parade organizer Angela Scanlan said she’s continuing forward with the parade at this time, planning for social distancing and requesting that attendees wear masks.
Though the parade is often marked by large crowds, Scanlan said, “The event does lend itself to more social distancing than indoor events being proposed this time of year. We intend to continue forward with it unless there is a direct mandate that directs our ability to do it, the amount of buy-in from the community as far as still having this event is impossible to describe.”
She said she would “lean in” on livestreaming the event.
“I want it to be visible from other outlets like Facebook Live so that people can take part without physically attending,” Scanlan said. “I know a lot of people are both cautious and actively quarantining so we want to extend some Christmas spirit in their direction, also.”
Organizer of the downtown Gering parade, RaNae Garton, said the Gering Merchant’s Association is continuing the event at this time, but will look to the Gering Convention Bureau and the health department for further guidance.
“If Karla (Niedan-Steeks) and her board decide we should not have it. We will not have it, if Panhandle Health comes back in a week and says ‘Absolutely, no way,’ then we won’t have it,” Garton said. As of presstime Friday, Karla Niedan-Streeks, of the Gering Convention Bureau, had not yet responded to a call for comment.
The City of Scottsbluff had approved the downtown Scottsbluff parade earlier this month, Kimberly Wright, city clerk, said. Pat Heath, Gering public works director, said the Gering Merchants Association has submitted its parade application but it has not been finalized.
Downtown parade applications submitted to PPHD have included communities outside of Scottsbluff and Gering. Asked if any appeals had been sought for denied event applications, Engel said that PPHD had not received any. If an applicant were to appeal, she said she anticipated that a hearing process could be held such as when people are ordered to quarantine.
Most often, it seemed, PPHD and organizers try to reach a solution for an activity to be held. Often times, Engel said, persons who have submitted applications have notified her that upon review, they have decided to cancel the event. PPHD has received a number of applications for events, which had been approved, that organizers have now canceled in the wake of heightened case levels.
If modifications can be made to make an event safe, PPHD is approving those events. Engel said PPHD has approved one gathering, a Thanksgiving dinner, which adapted its traditional sit down dinner to a drive-by event. Similar events were held in the spring, with participants picking up food in a drive-by manner. PPHD will approve events that are adapted in such manners, she said.
In the spring and summer, when directed health measures were at their highest, alternatives such as drive-by or reverse parades were popular.
For events that are in an indoor space, or that would entail people being in close contact, such as a parade or community festivity, Engel said, health officials are asking that those events be postponed or alternate plans be made.
“We are at a severe level and the only way we are going to turn the curve is to really change our behaviors,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.