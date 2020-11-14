Should community holiday activities go on?

Engel said there have not been any applications for holiday parades that have been approved by PPHD, as of Friday. She said many of the applications they have received have included high-risk activities that would gather people, whether with Santa or in other activities.

“What we are really asking communities to do is reconsider the normal celebrations that we do, just like we have been saying since last March or April,” Engel said. “We know that these are important for communities and they are traditions that no one wants to part with, but if we want to have a safe December, we need to have a safe November. We would ask that people not hold these events so that people do not gather together.”

The Star-Herald reached out to organizers of the downtown Scottsbluff and downtown Gering parades Thursday.

Parade organizers told the Star-Herald they will cancel if given a directive by Panhandle Public Health District, but are otherwise planning to continue with parades.

Downtown Scottsbluff parade organizer Angela Scanlan said she’s continuing forward with the parade at this time, planning for social distancing and requesting that attendees wear masks.